Minor Update 5 - Hotfix 2

Hello!

Hope you're all doing well. This patch changes a few quick things and handles many bugs which were present in the latest patch.

Here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

CHANGELOG

<COMMUNITY> Boss enemies now have a yellow outline instead of white when "Enemy Outlines" is enabled so that they stand out more.

<COMMUNITY> Boss enemies are now always drawn infront of everything else, with boss summons being an exception.

<COMMUNITY> Max level has been increased from 100 to 300. It cannot reasonably go any higher than this for the time being. I already thought 100 was pretty high, but it seems some of you wanted more, so here it is.

<COMMUNITY> The "Calculated" Achievement can now also be acquired by having over 100,000 current coins. This should stop people from being locked out of the achievement if they've bought all of the Upgrades and Unlocks.

<COMMUNITY> The HP Bar of the Player is now drawn above everything else.

<COMMUNITY> An option to disable damage popups has been added to the Options Menu.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where pots were not spawning in The Crossroads.

Fixed issue where some buttons could be clicked behind the Options Menu.

Infernal Ray and Shard Ray (boss variations) now draw under enemies and the player. There were some instances where it was not doing this despite already supposedly being changed in a previous patch. This should fix it 100%.

Fixed issue where the Shard Ray (boss ability in The Crossroads that looks like Infernal Ray) would still be aimed directly at you if the boss spawned to your left. Not entirely sure why this was the case, but it's been fixed.

Fixed issue where the "Lv." icon would stop displaying if you were at max level.

This will likely be the last hotfix so I can start focusing on the upcoming Major Update.

As usual, let me know if there are any more problems!

Thank you everyone.

P.S: Translations continue to be worked on. They will not be rolled out until after the next Major Patch. Please be patient.