End of the Month Review - April 2022

Hello again, and welcome to our EotM Review for April 2022!

As many may have noticed, Board Game Engine runs on Unreal Engine 4. Earlier in April, Epic released the first stable release of Unreal Engine 5, something we had been watching with great anticipation here at Omnibox. When we were building Board Game Engine, we attempted to ensure compatibility with the upcoming UE5 release, though at the time we did not know when that would be. This month we finally had the opportunity to port all of our work to Unreal Engine 5! This build currently lives on the test branch and should sport performance improvements and minor graphical changes over the UE4 versions.

Also with UE5 came Epic's own Chaos Physics system, which allows much greater physics stability and precision. We are very pleased to be able to take advantage of this in Board Game Engine going forward, and in the newest test build and all future updates, we will be running on the Chaos system. With that in place, we will be much more comfortable allowing more dynamic physics situations in later updates.

Additionally, the multiplayer update is on the horizon, and we will be happily finishing up this major update in the new UE5 build. We are disappointed that it has taken this long but are pleased that it is finally coming to fruition. During the next month, much of our efforts will go towards that baseline documentation that everyone has been asking for. Of course, during this time you can always opt into the test builds to try out the updates early during this process!

As always, thank you everyone for your support! We look forward to delivering the next major update soon.