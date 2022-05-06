The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Wastelander...

We're happy to announce that we're releasing the Open Beta for The Wastes v1.3! As previously stated during the end of TWTest, this Open Beta will only be available to Steam users and will not be available to TWTest shareware users.

If you opted into the "1.3beta" depot during the TWTest phase of development, then the Open Beta should install itself as soon as it is pushed to Steam.

If you had not opted into the "1.3beta" depot during the TWTest phase of development, then you need to follow these steps:

Right click onto The Wastes in your Steam Library and select "Properties..."

In the Properties menu, you should see a section named "Beta."

Inside you should see a pop down option with "None" on it.

Click on it and select the "1.3beta" option (as photographed below) and Steam will start downloading the v1.3 Open Beta build when made available.

From there, you should be able to launch the game and start fragging.

If you have previously played The Wastes on Steam, make sure you go into your "My Games/The Wastes/wastes" inside of your documents and delete the config file! Otherwise, you will experience issues with running the game!

What to expect the v1.3 Open Beta?

You should expect to see a build similar to TWTest. However, there's been a few things that have been either re-implemented from v1.2 that were missing in TWTest or are brand new to v1.3! It will also contain more maps than TWTest.

Now, of course, we will be pushing out active update to the Open Beta til we're ready to ship the final product. There's still features we still have to get back into the game and new features we want to get in before this update is complete.

We will be holding a massive play test every Friday from 2PM PDT/5PM EST to 5PM PDT/8PM EST until the official release of TW v1.3. We expect to hold the first massive play test today!

We want to hear your feedback on the game during and from these play test sessions.

Don't like a feature?

Think something is lacking?

Think a part of a level needs adjusted?

We want to hear it! We want to make The Wastes v1.3 an enjoyable experience!

We are listening! Please voice your feedback!

You can reach us at:

The Wastes' IRC:

Server: [noparse]irc.frag-net.com:6667[/noparse]

Channel: #wastes

Steam Discussions

We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the latest update of The Wastes! Hopefully the wait for the full release isn't much longer.

We hope to see you soon on the wasteland, but until then...

Keep on fragging!

~ Vera Visions & Cobalt-57