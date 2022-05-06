Bonus Content and Real Paleontologist

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Fossil Hunters!

Thank you for all the feedback so far! We are working around the clock to keep releasing fast updates.

Meanwhile we've prepared something special for you!

3x Bonus Content

1. Danny Anduza - a real-life Paleontologist who dig up hundreds of Dinosaur Fossils in his life have played our game explaining every detail of every fossil. You can now re-watch his awesome stream directly on our Steam page! His twitch channel is here: https://www.twitch.tv/paleontologizing

2. We've made a special video for you: Meet the Team! – Making of Dinosaur Fossil Hunter.

In this video you can meet us and watch the interviews with some of the developers who were responsible for making this game, we hope you will like this "Behind the scenes" video from our studio😉

[previewyoutube=DnHhVUvMTxs;full] ]

3. Our game is now also available in GeForce Now - this may be very useful for people with older PCs.

You can play the game on GeForce Now here ➡️



The next patch / update should be available really soon!

Kind Regards

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team