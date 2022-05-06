Patch 3.0.2 is now live!

General changes and fixes:

• New legendary skin challenge - Akasha “Huntress”!

• Thanks to community feedback, Voice Chat and Text Chat have been brought back and can now be easily turned off in the Lobby or Tab window if desired

• UI Main Menu - you can now switch between all the legendary challenges that have not yet been completed to see the current progress

• UI Main Menu - fixed that when entering the game, the sound played as if hovering over something with the mouse

• Save Files - fixed that when changing devices or after reinstalling Windows, saves were not loaded, or were overwritten with an empty save

Classic Mode:

• Challenges - fixed that current challenges could change to other ones on their own

• Village - new lighting, minor changes to the structure and appearance of the map, minor rearrangements of Hypnochairs and Chests, one new prop added

• Killers - Hunt duration before it starts to fade out increased from 3 to 5 seconds

• Impostor - fixed that if stunning the Impostor while he was disguised as a Survivor, in third person he would remain disguised

• Bloody Shard - price reduced from 1000 to 750

• Lightning Ball - price reduced from 1500 to 1250

• Survivors - now Survivors will no longer be able to stun Killers with their body for 1 second after transforming from prop to human form

• Survivors - fixed that if another Survivor is standing next to a knocked down Survivor, then it will not be possible to help them get up from the ground

• Propmachine - now all players can see already repaired Propmachines through walls

• MVP - fixed that MVP among the Survivors was not the best player from the team

Keymaster’s Game:

• Hunters - jumping power of Props that Hunters were turned into under the effect of Piggy is reduced by 2 times

• Hunters - fixed that if you shoot Prop at point-blank range, no damage is dealt

• Hunters - fixed Hunters being able to continuously move their legs while standing still

• Hunters - fixed a prop you were looking at while on the Prop team staying highlighted while playing as Hunters

• Hunters - fixed that it was possible to use a melee attack during the preparation before the start of the round

• Props - now, after taking damage, the timer until the next music playback, if it is not already playing, will start over

• Props - slightly reduced radius and volume of music from Props

• Props - fixed props continuing to move forward after the end of a round

• House - increased the size of the map (for the Keymaster’s Game mode)

• Castle - reduced the size of the map (for the Keymaster’s Game mode)

• Localization - fixed that the texts "Victory" and "Defeat" were not visible in Korean, and the text "Switching sides" was incorrect

• UI Gameplay - fixed that the player who left the match remained in the list of players at the top of the screen

• Minor improvements and fixes to UI and animations

Also, those players who lost their saves after the release of patch 3.0.0 can contact the moderators in our official Discord ([discord.gg/propnight](discord.gg/propnight)) or directly to ryozombaku#6485 to help you restore progress!