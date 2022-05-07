Hot Fix 0.15.1.1

This update addresses several bugs and adds new gameplay changes to various game worlds, and features requested by the community.
Anti-Harassment Improvements
Players now properly fade out while you are in casino seats. We also hide flashlights of other players while you are in a game activity to combat harassment. We also went through every single wearable in the game to ensure they will all fade out properly so players cannot block your view while you are in games.
Poker Improvements/Fixes
Texas Hold 'Em has improved UI and major bug fixes. The game no longer gets stuck when a player leaves mid-game. We also added key binds for Call/Check, Raise, and Fold.
Player Management Popups
You can now click on players within the scoreboard and chat and quickly have options to mute, block, block player model, and report players. We also have quick options for giving player condo permissions to make coop condo building more accessible.
Casino Phase 2
We have been hard at work on Casino Phase 2. We hope to have more details about Casino Phase 2 soon! Track its status here: https://trello.com/c/YiTB5XHZ/557-casino-phase-2
Changes
- Added player management popup when clicking on player names in chat and scoreboard. This popup will give you quick options to mute, block, block player model, report, and view profiles
- Condo: Added moderation management popup when right clicking on players in the scoreboard. This popup gives quick options for moderators to go to, bring, kick, and ban
- Weapon crosshairs now dynamically animate when bullets are fired
- Casino - Poker: Added key binds for Call/Check, Raise, and Fold (1, 2 and 3)
- Casino - Poker: Improved overall HUD artwork and look
- Bowling: Players now fade out while you are bowling
- Virus: Infected now can wear hats
- Virus: Increased size of radar
- Condo: Noclip no longer moves you down with CTRL by default (setting with key bind for this feature coming back soon)
- Improved Lucky Catsack materials and added animations
- Disabled Flashlights while you are in a game (such as an Arcade game or Casino game)
- Condo: Added a confirmation dialog for loading snapshots to avoid accidentally loading and losing condo progress
- Condo: Moved player ban list into its own settings category, which improves load times for condo settings and also keeps unwanted players from being shown to you immediately every time
- Condo: Improved Condo settings UI. Now the settings are more clearly laid out on a side panel
- UI: 3D menu screens (condo browser, maps) can now be interacted with the mouse while having the inventory open (Q)
- Collection Book: Added categories to Casino stats
- Collection Book: Removed duplicate stat for Virus infected killed
- Collection Book: Removed up some unused stats in ZM, Virus, Plaza
- End of Anniversary Events
Bug Fixes
- Fixed wearables not always fading out with the fade system (we went through every wearable in the game)
- Casino - Poker: Fixed a long standing issue where the game could get stuck and not progress
- Casino: Fixed player fade system not working for casino games
- Casino: Fixed AFK check occurring too often or at the wrong times
- Casino: Fixed AFK check booting you off instantly when you get on a certain machine sometimes
- Casino: Fixed AFK check booting you off instantly always if you failed it once
- Arcade: Fixed player rotation being wrong while using arcade games
- Plaza: Fixed vehicles going slow
- Plaza: Fixed monorail "now arriving at" voice lines not playing
- Virus: Fixed kills/deaths not being submitted to the leaderboards properly
- Virus: Fixed "Infected Killed" stat not being updated properly
- ZM - Acrophobia: Fixed several more spots where players shouldn't be able to get to
- ZM: Fixed Drone Buddy not increasing achievement or stat
- Condo - Instruments: Fixed sounds not ending when item is removed or player leaves
- Condo - Piano and Electronic Keyboard: Fixed visual keys not lifting when lifting keys in sustained mode
- Condo - Media Player: Fixed anyone being able to skip or remove videos while in playlist mode
- Condo - Media Player: Fixed first saved playlist showing up on all other media players, preventing you from being able to manage multiple playlists per media player
- Condo: Fixed Copycat being able to paste on to locked items
- Condo: Fixed glow property not copying properly when duplicating sign items
- Fixed "Thinker" emote rock seat removing while the emote is still active
- Fixed rocket jump launch (Firework Launcher) effecting players who are noclipping
- Plaza/Condo: Fixed being able to respawn instantly when killed by another player in PVP mode (now there is a 2 second delay before you can respawn)
- Virus: Fixed weapon stats not being tracked (TNT Kills, Handgun Kills, Crossbow Kills, Double Barrel Kills, Flak Hand Cannon Kills, Plasma Autorifle Kills, Sci-fi Handgun Kills, Dual Silencer Kills, Sonic Shotgun Kills, Tommy Gun Kills, Bullets Hit, and Bullets Shot)
- Virus: Fixed Deaths stat not incrementing
- Virus: Fixed Dual Silencers not attaching to the left hand properly
- Virus: Fixed Dual Silencers shoot effects not attaching to the left gun (and not ejecting out of the silencer barrel properly)
- Fixed Sword and Shield milestone not using workshop metadata offsets
- Collection Book: Fixed "Infected Survivors in Solar" and "Survived Solar" Virus stats being missing
- Fixed Physics-al Media items being able to queue up videos on media players that have a playlist
- ZM: Fixed Combo Power going away after a couple seconds after unlocking it (combo power should stay until used now)
- ZM: Fixed equipment stats not being displayed properly in collection book (Blackhole Kills, Explosive Flask Kills, ALPS Kills, Turret Kills, Ramming Shield Kills, Transplant Kills)
- ZM: Fixed deaths stat not being incremented
- ZM: Fixed Auto Shotgun kills not being incremented
- ZM: Fixed Homing RPG kills not being incremented
- ZM: Fixed Grenade Launcher kills not being incremented
- ZM: Fixed Dissector kills not being incremented
- ZM: Fixed Werewolves kills not being incremented
- ZM: Fixed Crimson kills not being incremented
- ZM: Fixed Homing RPG projectile not hitting zombies head-on and instead passing through them
- ZM: Fixed "Days as" class stats not being incremented
- Minigolf - Waterhole Hole 2: Fixed getting stuck in the bucket
- Minigolf - Cove Hole 3: Fixed tree being on the course
- Minigolf - Garden Hole 8: Fixed second gong being missing
- ZM: Fixed Ghosts hiding in the ground blocking other zombies (now zombies will walk over them properly)
- Bowling: Fixed player animations playing twice right before a player sits back down
- Bowling: Fixed join screens not updating quick enough and not being interactable as quick as they could be
- Condo: Fixed Grand Piano and Electronic Keyboard items having their color editing sections mixed up
- Condo: Fixed condo player background color not matching the condo scoreboard color
- UI: Fixed drop down menus losing focus sometimes and requiring you to double click to interact with them
- Fixed pet floating code causing glitchy behavior for pets
Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!
https://discord.gg/pixeltail
We love awesome people like you!
We're also active on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames
Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:
https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap
Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!
http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs
Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18
For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7
<3 PixelTail Games
Changed files in this update