Hot Fix 0.15.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8693919 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses several bugs and adds new gameplay changes to various game worlds, and features requested by the community.

Anti-Harassment Improvements

Players now properly fade out while you are in casino seats. We also hide flashlights of other players while you are in a game activity to combat harassment. We also went through every single wearable in the game to ensure they will all fade out properly so players cannot block your view while you are in games.

Poker Improvements/Fixes

Texas Hold 'Em has improved UI and major bug fixes. The game no longer gets stuck when a player leaves mid-game. We also added key binds for Call/Check, Raise, and Fold.

You can now click on players within the scoreboard and chat and quickly have options to mute, block, block player model, and report players. We also have quick options for giving player condo permissions to make coop condo building more accessible.

Casino Phase 2

We have been hard at work on Casino Phase 2. We hope to have more details about Casino Phase 2 soon! Track its status here: https://trello.com/c/YiTB5XHZ/557-casino-phase-2

Changes

Added player management popup when clicking on player names in chat and scoreboard. This popup will give you quick options to mute, block, block player model, report, and view profiles

Condo: Added moderation management popup when right clicking on players in the scoreboard. This popup gives quick options for moderators to go to, bring, kick, and ban

Weapon crosshairs now dynamically animate when bullets are fired

Casino - Poker: Added key binds for Call/Check, Raise, and Fold (1, 2 and 3)

Casino - Poker: Improved overall HUD artwork and look

Bowling: Players now fade out while you are bowling

Virus: Infected now can wear hats

Virus: Increased size of radar

Condo: Noclip no longer moves you down with CTRL by default (setting with key bind for this feature coming back soon)

Improved Lucky Catsack materials and added animations

Disabled Flashlights while you are in a game (such as an Arcade game or Casino game)

Condo: Added a confirmation dialog for loading snapshots to avoid accidentally loading and losing condo progress

Condo: Moved player ban list into its own settings category, which improves load times for condo settings and also keeps unwanted players from being shown to you immediately every time

Condo: Improved Condo settings UI. Now the settings are more clearly laid out on a side panel

UI: 3D menu screens (condo browser, maps) can now be interacted with the mouse while having the inventory open (Q)

Collection Book: Added categories to Casino stats

Collection Book: Removed duplicate stat for Virus infected killed

Collection Book: Removed up some unused stats in ZM, Virus, Plaza

End of Anniversary Events

Bug Fixes

Fixed wearables not always fading out with the fade system (we went through every wearable in the game)

Casino - Poker: Fixed a long standing issue where the game could get stuck and not progress

Casino: Fixed player fade system not working for casino games

Casino: Fixed AFK check occurring too often or at the wrong times

Casino: Fixed AFK check booting you off instantly when you get on a certain machine sometimes

Casino: Fixed AFK check booting you off instantly always if you failed it once

Arcade: Fixed player rotation being wrong while using arcade games

Plaza: Fixed vehicles going slow

Plaza: Fixed monorail "now arriving at" voice lines not playing

Virus: Fixed kills/deaths not being submitted to the leaderboards properly

Virus: Fixed "Infected Killed" stat not being updated properly

ZM - Acrophobia: Fixed several more spots where players shouldn't be able to get to

ZM: Fixed Drone Buddy not increasing achievement or stat

Condo - Instruments: Fixed sounds not ending when item is removed or player leaves

Condo - Piano and Electronic Keyboard: Fixed visual keys not lifting when lifting keys in sustained mode

Condo - Media Player: Fixed anyone being able to skip or remove videos while in playlist mode

Condo - Media Player: Fixed first saved playlist showing up on all other media players, preventing you from being able to manage multiple playlists per media player

Condo: Fixed Copycat being able to paste on to locked items

Condo: Fixed glow property not copying properly when duplicating sign items

Fixed "Thinker" emote rock seat removing while the emote is still active

Fixed rocket jump launch (Firework Launcher) effecting players who are noclipping

Plaza/Condo: Fixed being able to respawn instantly when killed by another player in PVP mode (now there is a 2 second delay before you can respawn)

Virus: Fixed weapon stats not being tracked (TNT Kills, Handgun Kills, Crossbow Kills, Double Barrel Kills, Flak Hand Cannon Kills, Plasma Autorifle Kills, Sci-fi Handgun Kills, Dual Silencer Kills, Sonic Shotgun Kills, Tommy Gun Kills, Bullets Hit, and Bullets Shot)

Virus: Fixed Deaths stat not incrementing

Virus: Fixed Dual Silencers not attaching to the left hand properly

Virus: Fixed Dual Silencers shoot effects not attaching to the left gun (and not ejecting out of the silencer barrel properly)

Fixed Sword and Shield milestone not using workshop metadata offsets

Collection Book: Fixed "Infected Survivors in Solar" and "Survived Solar" Virus stats being missing

Fixed Physics-al Media items being able to queue up videos on media players that have a playlist

ZM: Fixed Combo Power going away after a couple seconds after unlocking it (combo power should stay until used now)

ZM: Fixed equipment stats not being displayed properly in collection book (Blackhole Kills, Explosive Flask Kills, ALPS Kills, Turret Kills, Ramming Shield Kills, Transplant Kills)

ZM: Fixed deaths stat not being incremented

ZM: Fixed Auto Shotgun kills not being incremented

ZM: Fixed Homing RPG kills not being incremented

ZM: Fixed Grenade Launcher kills not being incremented

ZM: Fixed Dissector kills not being incremented

ZM: Fixed Werewolves kills not being incremented

ZM: Fixed Crimson kills not being incremented

ZM: Fixed Homing RPG projectile not hitting zombies head-on and instead passing through them

ZM: Fixed "Days as" class stats not being incremented

Minigolf - Waterhole Hole 2: Fixed getting stuck in the bucket

Minigolf - Cove Hole 3: Fixed tree being on the course

Minigolf - Garden Hole 8: Fixed second gong being missing

ZM: Fixed Ghosts hiding in the ground blocking other zombies (now zombies will walk over them properly)

Bowling: Fixed player animations playing twice right before a player sits back down

Bowling: Fixed join screens not updating quick enough and not being interactable as quick as they could be

Condo: Fixed Grand Piano and Electronic Keyboard items having their color editing sections mixed up

Condo: Fixed condo player background color not matching the condo scoreboard color

UI: Fixed drop down menus losing focus sometimes and requiring you to double click to interact with them

Fixed pet floating code causing glitchy behavior for pets

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games