Update 5 - Optimization and bugfixes

Optimization and bugfixes

This is a preparational update before a large patch that will introduce a new game mode for the Zen World.

For a long time now a few relatively common bugs have been plaguing the game making matches, it in some cases, unfinishable. In this update we've hopefully fixed most of those game-breaking bugs.

Also, game works faster now due to some optimization, most notably in the menu, but it should affect all gameplay on slower machines.

Patchnotes:

a couple of linked memory leaks that made the game unplayable sometimes have been fixed

people walking across the water should be correctly displayed as boats now

the world overview is correctly scaled after continuing a previous game

back button in the menu is positioned correctly now

a slightly better system to detect cheating is implemented

a few optimizations should make the game faster on slow machines

menu animations should not lag so much in slow machines

Space button now moves the camera to the last built town

numbers on the buttons in the inventory are more visible now

New game mode teaser and future of Daily Challenge

Here is a small teaser image for the upcoming big new game mode for you!



We won't tell more for now, but you can probably guess quite a lot from that image alone!

Another issue that was discussed a lot recently is limiting daily challenge to one try per day. We are willing to experiment with that in the same update that introduces the new game mode, so that you can play it instead of Daily Challenge if one try is not enough for you. That probably means that the new game mode will go live at the end of the current Daily season.