Chaos Chain update for 6 May 2022

5/6/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.2.4 And PSA

5/6/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.2.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

PSA: Hey guys, this is a bit of an unfortunate thing, but it's come to my attention that a lot of people have been stealing my work through digital piracy, so I activated Steam's anti-piracy protection on my game files. I have dealt with this issue before, but decided to look the other way, but it gets really old seeing your hard work posted online by someone else for free. I try to keep my game prices low so that everyone can afford them, but still, I see my games stolen all the time. I appreciate everyone who has supported my work legitimately.

Since the files are now encrypted, you may get a false positive from your antivirus provider. RELAX - Steam would not allow infected files to be distributed on their system. For more (official) information, please refer to this link: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/5F3D-1477-AFF9-C4F3

Check out the change log below.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Update 1.2.4 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed chameleon cloaking biware price
  • Fixed and cleaned up some graphic clipping (Particularly related to lights)

Changes & Additions:

  • Added new Steam Achievements
  • Activated Steam's anti-piracy protection on the game's files (YOU MAY GET A FALSE POSITIVE WITH YOUR ANTIVIRUS THAT THE GAME.EXE IS UNTRUSTED NOW - THAT'S JUST BECAUSE IT IS A NEW VERSION OF THE FILE AND UNKNOWN AT THE MOMENT - RELAX, STEAM HAS ITS OWN FILE VERIFICATION AND AUTHENTICATION SYSTEMS - YOU'RE SAFE)
  • Further improvements to make the mouse more accurate (Minor this time)
  • Added a 1.5 second cooldown on event position saving updates for exterior city areas with a lot of events (Before this change, it was rapid and constant, it should now be more optimized and help with performance)
  • Repositioned some of the hub position-auto-saving events (To be more efficient)
  • Rewrote the transitional intro text to be more specific about ongoing events in the game world (Explaining your character's position in the game world in the beginning)
  • Updated Stubborn Love P2 quest description
  • Added Helping Hands side quest (Pretty long side quest with some good benefits if you complete it)
  • Renamed pain pills to painkillers
  • Intro red blur image changed to blue
  • Added rain effects to the intro
  • Added support equipment slot (Total slots now 15)
  • Added cloak support equipment
  • Added Auto-Injector support equipment
  • Reclassified several of the accessories to go in the new support slot
  • Camel Pack gadget now goes in the support slot
  • Added a new character interaction
  • Added some new skill/stat checks
  • Added new graphics for new characters, equipment, etc
  • Updated a few shops
  • Updated some dialogues
  • Gas masks now block the accessory slot (So you can't equip a respirator and gas mask at the same time mainly)
  • Added Accuracy IV learnable passive skill
  • Added Accuracy V learnable passive skill
  • Added more detail objects to exterior areas
  • Added a bit more clutter to some areas
  • Increased volume of all loudspeaker announcement sound effects based on feedback (10% each)
  • Increased contrast of all environment items by 5 points
  • Added some shadows/shading to certain environment objects to make them "Pop" a bit more
  • Slightly increased the radius of visibility around the player character
  • Got rid of some old leftover code and database items
  • Added a 20 frame (1/3 second) pause after map transfers to help with event processing (This change is to help ensure that everything on the previous map before a transfer has ample time to process and finish their tasks and then once the transfer is complete, it should help the new map events run smoother)
  • Reduced rolling fog opacity slightly
  • Menu fog effect replaced with descending scanlines (Looks really good and gives off that "Cyberpunk" vibe)
  • Menu fog effect now plays in all menu windows (Never realized until now that this wasn't happening already)
  • Battle fog z coordinate is now 9999 instead of 1 so it shows above all other windows and entities on screen
  • The menu will now reopen after the world map screen is closed (It threw you back into the game before)
  • Active party member image overlay now has white brackets around the upper left and bottom right corners to give some depth and add a slight "camera" effect
  • Active party member image overlay opacity reduced slightly so it's easier to see the character portraits
  • Updated Sergeant Ash's dialogue (Not yet finished)
  • A few other minor adjustments and tweaks

NOTE: You MUST start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter on the forums. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

