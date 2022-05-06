5/6/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.2.4 And PSA

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

PSA: Hey guys, this is a bit of an unfortunate thing, but it's come to my attention that a lot of people have been stealing my work through digital piracy, so I activated Steam's anti-piracy protection on my game files. I have dealt with this issue before, but decided to look the other way, but it gets really old seeing your hard work posted online by someone else for free. I try to keep my game prices low so that everyone can afford them, but still, I see my games stolen all the time. I appreciate everyone who has supported my work legitimately.

Since the files are now encrypted, you may get a false positive from your antivirus provider. RELAX - Steam would not allow infected files to be distributed on their system. For more (official) information, please refer to this link: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/5F3D-1477-AFF9-C4F3

Check out the change log below.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed chameleon cloaking biware price

Fixed and cleaned up some graphic clipping (Particularly related to lights)

Changes & Additions:

Added new Steam Achievements

Activated Steam's anti-piracy protection on the game's files (YOU MAY GET A FALSE POSITIVE WITH YOUR ANTIVIRUS THAT THE GAME.EXE IS UNTRUSTED NOW - THAT'S JUST BECAUSE IT IS A NEW VERSION OF THE FILE AND UNKNOWN AT THE MOMENT - RELAX, STEAM HAS ITS OWN FILE VERIFICATION AND AUTHENTICATION SYSTEMS - YOU'RE SAFE)

Further improvements to make the mouse more accurate (Minor this time)

Added a 1.5 second cooldown on event position saving updates for exterior city areas with a lot of events (Before this change, it was rapid and constant, it should now be more optimized and help with performance)

Repositioned some of the hub position-auto-saving events (To be more efficient)

Rewrote the transitional intro text to be more specific about ongoing events in the game world (Explaining your character's position in the game world in the beginning)

Updated Stubborn Love P2 quest description

Added Helping Hands side quest (Pretty long side quest with some good benefits if you complete it)

Renamed pain pills to painkillers

Intro red blur image changed to blue

Added rain effects to the intro

Added support equipment slot (Total slots now 15)

Added cloak support equipment

Added Auto-Injector support equipment

Reclassified several of the accessories to go in the new support slot

Camel Pack gadget now goes in the support slot

Added a new character interaction

Added some new skill/stat checks

Added new graphics for new characters, equipment, etc

Updated a few shops

Updated some dialogues

Gas masks now block the accessory slot (So you can't equip a respirator and gas mask at the same time mainly)

Added Accuracy IV learnable passive skill

Added Accuracy V learnable passive skill

Added more detail objects to exterior areas

Added a bit more clutter to some areas

Increased volume of all loudspeaker announcement sound effects based on feedback (10% each)

Increased contrast of all environment items by 5 points

Added some shadows/shading to certain environment objects to make them "Pop" a bit more

Slightly increased the radius of visibility around the player character

Got rid of some old leftover code and database items

Added a 20 frame (1/3 second) pause after map transfers to help with event processing (This change is to help ensure that everything on the previous map before a transfer has ample time to process and finish their tasks and then once the transfer is complete, it should help the new map events run smoother)

Reduced rolling fog opacity slightly

Menu fog effect replaced with descending scanlines (Looks really good and gives off that "Cyberpunk" vibe)

Menu fog effect now plays in all menu windows (Never realized until now that this wasn't happening already)

Battle fog z coordinate is now 9999 instead of 1 so it shows above all other windows and entities on screen

The menu will now reopen after the world map screen is closed (It threw you back into the game before)

Active party member image overlay now has white brackets around the upper left and bottom right corners to give some depth and add a slight "camera" effect

Active party member image overlay opacity reduced slightly so it's easier to see the character portraits

Updated Sergeant Ash's dialogue (Not yet finished)

A few other minor adjustments and tweaks

NOTE: You MUST start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter on the forums. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː