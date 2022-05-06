5/6/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.2.4 And PSA

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
PSA: Hey guys, this is a bit of an unfortunate thing, but it's come to my attention that a lot of people have been stealing my work through digital piracy, so I activated Steam's anti-piracy protection on my game files. I have dealt with this issue before, but decided to look the other way, but it gets really old seeing your hard work posted online by someone else for free. I try to keep my game prices low so that everyone can afford them, but still, I see my games stolen all the time. I appreciate everyone who has supported my work legitimately.
Since the files are now encrypted, you may get a false positive from your antivirus provider. RELAX - Steam would not allow infected files to be distributed on their system. For more (official) information, please refer to this link: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/5F3D-1477-AFF9-C4F3
Check out the change log below.
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
Update 1.2.4 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed chameleon cloaking biware price
- Fixed and cleaned up some graphic clipping (Particularly related to lights)
Changes & Additions:
- Added new Steam Achievements
- Activated Steam's anti-piracy protection on the game's files (YOU MAY GET A FALSE POSITIVE WITH YOUR ANTIVIRUS THAT THE GAME.EXE IS UNTRUSTED NOW - THAT'S JUST BECAUSE IT IS A NEW VERSION OF THE FILE AND UNKNOWN AT THE MOMENT - RELAX, STEAM HAS ITS OWN FILE VERIFICATION AND AUTHENTICATION SYSTEMS - YOU'RE SAFE)
- Further improvements to make the mouse more accurate (Minor this time)
- Added a 1.5 second cooldown on event position saving updates for exterior city areas with a lot of events (Before this change, it was rapid and constant, it should now be more optimized and help with performance)
- Repositioned some of the hub position-auto-saving events (To be more efficient)
- Rewrote the transitional intro text to be more specific about ongoing events in the game world (Explaining your character's position in the game world in the beginning)
- Updated Stubborn Love P2 quest description
- Added Helping Hands side quest (Pretty long side quest with some good benefits if you complete it)
- Renamed pain pills to painkillers
- Intro red blur image changed to blue
- Added rain effects to the intro
- Added support equipment slot (Total slots now 15)
- Added cloak support equipment
- Added Auto-Injector support equipment
- Reclassified several of the accessories to go in the new support slot
- Camel Pack gadget now goes in the support slot
- Added a new character interaction
- Added some new skill/stat checks
- Added new graphics for new characters, equipment, etc
- Updated a few shops
- Updated some dialogues
- Gas masks now block the accessory slot (So you can't equip a respirator and gas mask at the same time mainly)
- Added Accuracy IV learnable passive skill
- Added Accuracy V learnable passive skill
- Added more detail objects to exterior areas
- Added a bit more clutter to some areas
- Increased volume of all loudspeaker announcement sound effects based on feedback (10% each)
- Increased contrast of all environment items by 5 points
- Added some shadows/shading to certain environment objects to make them "Pop" a bit more
- Slightly increased the radius of visibility around the player character
- Got rid of some old leftover code and database items
- Added a 20 frame (1/3 second) pause after map transfers to help with event processing (This change is to help ensure that everything on the previous map before a transfer has ample time to process and finish their tasks and then once the transfer is complete, it should help the new map events run smoother)
- Reduced rolling fog opacity slightly
- Menu fog effect replaced with descending scanlines (Looks really good and gives off that "Cyberpunk" vibe)
- Menu fog effect now plays in all menu windows (Never realized until now that this wasn't happening already)
- Battle fog z coordinate is now 9999 instead of 1 so it shows above all other windows and entities on screen
- The menu will now reopen after the world map screen is closed (It threw you back into the game before)
- Active party member image overlay now has white brackets around the upper left and bottom right corners to give some depth and add a slight "camera" effect
- Active party member image overlay opacity reduced slightly so it's easier to see the character portraits
- Updated Sergeant Ash's dialogue (Not yet finished)
- A few other minor adjustments and tweaks
NOTE: You MUST start a new game.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter on the forums. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
