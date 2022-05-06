Verdant Village Patch 0.4.7.2

Another small patch to address a few more issues that have cropped up since the quest overhaul of 0.4.7. I suppose this is also a content patch, although its very small. I was midway through adding something and I couldn’t backtrack it so now it’s a live feature.

The feature is fairly small, but if I recall people have been asking for something like this for a while. The quest log now displays your current quests, as usual, along with a section for available quests and completed quests. This was going to be part of the compendium, but then I decided it was dumb to separate it out into an entirely different section so I just merged it all into the quest log.

Aside from that there are a few fixes for some other things. Namely a few issues regarding quest progress not iterating properly. One other thing. There were reports of fermentation barrels coming through the last patch broken, where they would just fill the player’s inventory with fake brews. I’ve tried to replicate this what feels like a million different times and I’ve come up empty. I don’t know if this patch will fix whatever the issue was by virtue of patching or not. If you continue to experience this issue, please let me know.

Verdant Village 0.4.7.2 Full Changelog

Additions

The quest log now shows your current, available, and completed quests

Bug Fixes