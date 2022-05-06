Verdant Village Patch 0.4.7.2

Another small patch to address a few more issues that have cropped up since the quest overhaul of 0.4.7. I suppose this is also a content patch, although its very small. I was midway through adding something and I couldn’t backtrack it so now it’s a live feature.
The feature is fairly small, but if I recall people have been asking for something like this for a while. The quest log now displays your current quests, as usual, along with a section for available quests and completed quests. This was going to be part of the compendium, but then I decided it was dumb to separate it out into an entirely different section so I just merged it all into the quest log.
Aside from that there are a few fixes for some other things. Namely a few issues regarding quest progress not iterating properly. One other thing. There were reports of fermentation barrels coming through the last patch broken, where they would just fill the player’s inventory with fake brews. I’ve tried to replicate this what feels like a million different times and I’ve come up empty. I don’t know if this patch will fix whatever the issue was by virtue of patching or not. If you continue to experience this issue, please let me know.
Verdant Village 0.4.7.2 Full Changelog
Additions
- The quest log now shows your current, available, and completed quests
Bug Fixes
- Fix the beekeeper perk so you will gain the proper amount of honeycomb when you both have and don’t have the perk
- Fixed a bug where the quest “Gardening Aid” for Remi wasn’t iterating correctly. If you haven’t done it, the quest could very well be available now
- Fixed a bug where the two quests from Caleb following getting the bow weren’t iterating properly. You’ll need to go hunting in order to unlock the first one
- Changed the names of the jerky products you can create as the long names were causing some UI issues
- Fixed an issue where trying to break down drinks bought from the bar would break the alchemy UI
- Fixed an issue where the player’s house door would disappear in specific circumstances
- Fixed an issue where the player’s house door wouldn’t repair itself during renovation quests
Changed files in this update