Community Designed Unique: Item Art

Hello Travelers, and welcome to the fifth week of the Community Designed Unique event!

Last week we posted the poll for what the item’s Unique Effect would be. For this poll, the community came up with some really exciting ideas. I saw a lot of people talking about theorycrafting and different potential routes each of the unique effects could take really showing just how great these unique effects were.

As the poll came to a close, it was decided that the unique effect will be:

Volcanic Orb is converted to Void damage

+Directly Casting Volcanic Orb grants a stack of Corrupted Heraldry

+Chance to gain a stack of Corrupted Heraldry when hit by Volcanic Orb Shrapnel

+Gain X% movement speed, X% increased mana regen, and +X spell void damage per stack of Corrupted Heraldry

+All stacks of Corrupted Heraldry are lost upon using a movement skill

This unique effect has some very interesting prospects a number of community members have already been discussing. It really takes the application of a “spear” in a very interesting direction, where it’s acting almost as a flagbearer’s spear over a traditional spear. The buff from shrapnel hits encourages keeping the player in close combat to continue getting more stacks as Volcanic Orb shreds down enemies, leading the charge. This allows Volcanic Orb to either be used for its direct effect, or be specialized to be a buff generator for other skills changing how the skill can be used in combat.

For today’s poll, we’ve had our art design team come up with three options for what the item will look like. Being based around the Lost Refuge, these designs incorporate the makeshift direction of weapons given the final stand environment, as well as the incorporation of several Eterran cultures as everyone took refuge here, and finally the corruption of the void creeping into the weapon. However there’s three amazing options here for what this item could look like - and it’s up to you to decide. Join us on our official forums at https://forum.lastepoch.com/t/community-designed-unique-item-art/48761 and cast your vote for what your community designed unique art should be!