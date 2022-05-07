Blue Fire Latest Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8693257 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 17:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

This year we've been hard at work launching Blue Fire: Void Maker and porting it to other platforms, while continuing to polish and improve Blue Fire!

We've recently uploaded a couple small patches for Blue Fire, and today we're releasing a new one! These updates incorporate bug fixes, feature improvements and new Traditional Chinese & Korean translations!

Current Version 6.0.4 includes:

_- Reduced memory consumption

Review Steam Cloud Save issues

Added Traditional Chinese

Added Korean

Review & fix German localization

Bug Fixes:

Bug Fixes: Speedrunning timer fixes

Lord of the Blood Covenant stop attacking

Bug Lost dash and sword attack

Can't jump when grabbing item over fade platform

Missing some organ icons with gamepad

Chest opened/closed issue

Fire Keep door can be opened with one lever

Frozen soul issue

Gruh minions persistence

Fireball not working on keyboard

NPC pop up icon issue

Settings persistence

Settings inverted

Several backend bug fixes_

If you don't own Blue Fire yet, now is your chance to purchase the game at a steep discount. Starting today (May 7, 2022), Blue Fire is available for 50% off, but only for 48 hours.

Join the official Blue Fire Discord and follow us on Twitter to learn about future updates.

Cheers!

Robi Studios