Blue Fire Latest Updates

Hi everyone!
This year we've been hard at work launching Blue Fire: Void Maker and porting it to other platforms, while continuing to polish and improve Blue Fire!
We've recently uploaded a couple small patches for Blue Fire, and today we're releasing a new one! These updates incorporate bug fixes, feature improvements and new Traditional Chinese & Korean translations!
Current Version 6.0.4 includes:
_- Reduced memory consumption
- Review Steam Cloud Save issues
- Added Traditional Chinese
- Added Korean
- Review & fix German localization
Bug Fixes:
- Speedrunning timer fixes
- Lord of the Blood Covenant stop attacking
- Bug Lost dash and sword attack
- Can't jump when grabbing item over fade platform
- Missing some organ icons with gamepad
- Chest opened/closed issue
- Fire Keep door can be opened with one lever
- Frozen soul issue
- Gruh minions persistence
- Fireball not working on keyboard
- NPC pop up icon issue
- Settings persistence
- Settings inverted
- Several backend bug fixes_
If you don't own Blue Fire yet, now is your chance to purchase the game at a steep discount. Starting today (May 7, 2022), Blue Fire is available for 50% off, but only for 48 hours.
Join the official Blue Fire Discord and follow us on Twitter to learn about future updates.
Cheers!
Robi Studios
