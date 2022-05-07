 Skip to content

Blue Fire update for 7 May 2022

Blue Fire Latest Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This year we've been hard at work launching Blue Fire: Void Maker and porting it to other platforms, while continuing to polish and improve Blue Fire!

We've recently uploaded a couple small patches for Blue Fire, and today we're releasing a new one! These updates incorporate bug fixes, feature improvements and new Traditional Chinese & Korean translations!

Current Version 6.0.4 includes:

_- Reduced memory consumption

  • Review Steam Cloud Save issues
  • Added Traditional Chinese
  • Added Korean
  • Review & fix German localization
    Bug Fixes:
  • Speedrunning timer fixes
  • Lord of the Blood Covenant stop attacking
  • Bug Lost dash and sword attack
  • Can't jump when grabbing item over fade platform
  • Missing some organ icons with gamepad
  • Chest opened/closed issue
  • Fire Keep door can be opened with one lever
  • Frozen soul issue
  • Gruh minions persistence
  • Fireball not working on keyboard
  • NPC pop up icon issue
  • Settings persistence
  • Settings inverted
  • Several backend bug fixes_

If you don't own Blue Fire yet, now is your chance to purchase the game at a steep discount. Starting today (May 7, 2022), Blue Fire is available for 50% off, but only for 48 hours.

Join the official Blue Fire Discord and follow us on Twitter to learn about future updates.

Cheers!
Robi Studios

