Patch version 1.0.24

In this week's update, we have a constellation of improvements to the game's algorithms for calculating moves that won't pay off in the same turn! The game's method for pathfinding along long, circuitous paths has been improved substantially.

On top of this, we have a few gameplay improvements, a variety of small bug fixes, and one essential bug fix for the script/dialogue editor:

-- when calculating the consequences of attacking a target with an OnDeath skill, the AI now accounts for damage not just to the attacker, but to the attacker's allies as well.

-- shifted reinforcement spawns forward one turn in Coria Bridge Battle so enemies now appear at the start of the player's turn.

-- the game now lets you place traps and build objects on spaces containing item sacks!

-- characters submerged in water or lava are now able to swim onto boulders or other Flying-passability objects within the water or lava.

-- fixed: Hide was in the skill progression for both Blackguards and Whispers, rendering the Whisper promotion choice redundant.

-- fixed inaccurate item description for Partial Plate.

-- fixed: upon Frozen status ending, the stat effects from Frozen were being redoubled instead of reversed under some circumstances.

-- fixed: actions that trigger a script in exploration mode (like grabbing a loose item sack) could result in the game initiating a drag-pan without the player clicking.

-- fixed: the game was inappropriately playing the "thud" sound effect when defeating a character on the same space as a destructible object, as though the character had been dropped from a height.

-- fixed: non-flying characters were being placed too low when spawning atop boulders or other Flying-passability objects in water or lava (or ending up there via the use of Move skills).

-- fixed: move skills like Leap were treating destructible objects with a passability of Shoot Through as though they had a passability of Flying.

-- fixed: if a flying character gained the Levitating status effect and it wore off when over water, the character would fall into the water despite the fact that their base movement type remained Flying. (Granted, there is zero reason for a flying character to receive Levitating status in the first place, but there you have it.)

-- fixed: the game would show skill targeting tiles on land spaces containing Flying-passability objects for characters using Swim even though these spaces could not be moved onto.

-- fixed: rotating a character at the tail end of a lengthy skill animation would sometimes cause the character to repeat that animation from the start.

-- fixed: the dialogue editor could throw range errors when editing scripts or dialogue after narrowing the visible selection of scripts or dialogue via the search bar.