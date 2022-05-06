Battle Bands Patch Notes #7

The 7th patch is here and it's a big one! This patch includes big balance changes, an updated storefront , and an upgrade to the bots.

We heard your feedback, looked at the data and are continuing to try and make Battle Bands better!

We can't wait to have you play Battle Bands and hear your thoughts on the changes and game in general!

New Features

Quality of Life Changes

Store Update

The Store now holds three "Featured Items" that rotate on a 3 day schedule to offer more awesome things to wear, drive, and play!

Bot Override Command

Bots can now be asked to overwrite the current Song Section - useful for those crazy X length song sections or any song section that just doesn't seem worth completing.

Bot Improvements

The Bots will now be smarter about checking in with the rest of the team before playing bummers or quicks. This makes them generally smarter and more willing to share energy when they only have garbage to play.

More Card Visibility in Royale

Upgraded cards are now visible in your deck while on the Royale bracket screen.

New Cosmetics!

"Chomp!" Hairstyle added to store pool.

"Mutt of Love and Depth" Outfit added to store pool.

Balance Changes

Bosses

Caper Crew: Tour level 1 -1 "Retreat Beat" Tour Level 4 +2 Card Draw and +2 Max hand size.

Riff Rats: Tour Level 2 +1 Card Draw and Max hand size, Tour Level 6 -1 Energy.

Jackal Brothers: Tour Level 3 +1Card draw and Max hand size. Tour Level 7 -1 energy.

Scrap Titan: Tour Level 3 +1 "Oil The Gears" Tour Level 6 +1 "Scrapyard Dog" Tour Level 7 +1 Energy Tour Level 8 +1 Card draw and max hand size.

Real Good Boys: Tour Level 7 +1 Energy & +1 "Howl" Tour level 9 +1 Energy.

Skidmarks: Tour Level 7 -1 Energy.

Goo Fighters: Tour Level 9 +1 Energy and Card Draw.

Cards

General:

"Sad Melody" gives 2 fewer hype and requires 1 more play to upgrade.

"Distracting Glare" gives 1 fewer hype.

"Truck Driver" now exhausts.

"Relax!" no longer has "Ruthless" upgrade now has "Mean" upgrade.

"Common Sting" gives 1 more hype, "With Feeling" upgrade replaced with "Burning"

"Lick That Is Stuck In Your Head" puts "Well Forgotten Lick" directly into hand on discard instead of into graveyard.

"Personal Riff" tier lowered from 3 to 2.

"Hot Hook" gives 2 more hype on complete.

"Rolling Bridge" Gives 1 protection on complete, "Intense" upgrade replaced with "Defensive"

"Heavy" Upgrade gives +6 hype instead of +4 hype now.

Making it Rain...a lot less:

"Pretty Motif" - "Happy" upgrade replaced with "Insulting"

"Up Beat" - "Happy" upgrade replaced with "With Feeling"

"Jazzy Motif" - "Happy" upgrade replaced with "Patiently"

"Loud Beat" - "Happy" upgrade replaced with "Extra"

"Sick Beat" - "Happy" upgrade replaced with "Heavy"

"Sick Riff" - "Happy" upgrade replaced with "Burning"

"Cool Quick Noodlin" - "Branded" replaced with "Safe"

"Hurl Insults" no longer has "Branded" upgrade.

"High Pitch Wail" - "Branded" replaced with "Hard"

"Sad Notes" - "Branded" replaced with "Speedy"

"Signal The Bouncer" - "Branded" replaced with "With Feeling"

"Hinting Keys" - "Branded" replaced with "Mean"

"Heart Rending Piece" - "Well Branded" replaced with "Aggressively"

"Chillin In The Groove" - "Well Branded" replaced with "Pensive"

"Jazzy Hook" (Drums) - "Well Branded" replaced with "Informative"

"Pause For Beer" - "Well Branded" replaced with "Branded"

Snare Hit Harder:

"Snare Hit" no longer gives energy on play.

"Snare Hit" now gains +1 Hype on play so it gets stronger for every play during a match.

"Drum Roll" now gains hype per performance cards in song section on sweep and makes band draw 1 on play. No longer effected by number of "Snare Hits" in song section.

"Soft Sticks" Applies to all cards in hand instead of 'All' "Snare Hits"

"Awesome Cymbal Tricks" no longer modifies Snare hits, now Exhausts 1 card from each Opponent and adds 1 "Star Struck" bummer to one opponents draw pile. Exhausts.

"Expecting Taps" now gives +1 hype.

"Focus On Cymbalism" now gives +1 hype.

"Open Ended Interlude" now gives +2 hype on complete.

"Cymbal Practice" now makes all "Snare Hit" gain +1 hype per play on play.

"Snare Hit" card art updated.

Bugs

Fixed an issue where reconnecting to a match removed the 'Leave Game" option from the menu.

Fixed an issue when reconnecting during picking cards led to the moment breaking.

Fixed an issue that had upgrades not showing correctly after loading a saved tour.

Fixed an issue where upgrades would not show up correctly on the Royale Vendor Remove card screen.

Fixed an issue in which cards linked in match chat would not show upgrades.

Fixed an issue in which loading would not properly display last saved preset.

Van skin no longer resets to default after a tour.

Van skin no longer resets to default on game relaunch.

"Grooving With The Beat" now bolts correctly.

"Cymbal Of Speed" gear now updates correctly as quicks are played.

"Little Mallets" now will appear during runs.

Players no longer receive "Void Drums" multiple times.

Improved Royale server stability

Your feedback has been instrumental as we keep working to improve and grow Battle Bands, thank you so much for all of your support!

We can't wait to hear what you all think about the game!

If you have more questions, comments, or are just looking for awesome Battle Bands players, head over to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)