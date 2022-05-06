Sanctum Breach: Rebirth Bug Patch V0.0.3

Thanks for the continued support and reporting of bugs, please don't forget to leave a review if you are enjoying the game. It really does make a huge difference as an indie solo dev :)

Fixed a bug that caused Proliferation to reduce Cooldown with Wisdom stacking (this was left over from an old effect).

Fixed a bug that caused a couple of skills to have a "movable" damage location, whilst the vfx was static.

Fixed a bug that caused Skills to not activate with a Wand (if the requirement wasn't met by a Foci).

Made Fragments shinier so they are harder to miss.

Increased Vendor Reset cost.

Fixed a bug that caused Difficulty Selection menu to become unresponsive.

Fixed a bug that caused Enemies to not seek the Player if they had a Pet active.

Increased the aggressiveness of enemies.

Enemies will now call each other to the fray (meaning they hunt you from further away when in combat with their kin).

Reduced the chance of bonking a Waypoint Statue on the head when teleporting to them.

Further improvements to Pet Spawning.