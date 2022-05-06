 Skip to content

Krampus Kills update for 6 May 2022

V0.54 Upgraded to Unreal 4.27 (Re-install recommended)

Hello, horror-action fans,

Krampus Kills has been converted over to Unreal 4.27 from 4.26 to take advantage of the new particle effects that engine version offers. Given the updated engine, to save on disc space a recommended re-install is advised. Note your save games will be ok with a re-install.

Other changes

-Reindeer health has been slightly nerfed.
-There are now 3 types of skeletons. Slow, Fast, and Giant.
-The Cemetery map has been heavily tweaked. The map is supposed to be a stealth map where players can sneak around, failing to sneak around will result in a hundred enemies pouring into the cemetery.
-Graphics are set to high by default for first-time users.

