Gameplay flow update, and a small QOL one

Before getting into the bigger change. The orb will now give you visual feedback regarding the danger of losing. When the orb touches the ground, it will now lose its emissive property. The orb will regain its emission when touched by a cleaner.

The flow of the game has been too punishing by requiring you to clear all the levels in one go and enforcing this with the start over button in the game over options.

To correct this, we have updated the game over options to allow you to restart the level you failed.

For now, you will still need to complete all the levels in a single orb lifetime to receive the game win bonus points, however, you can easily progress through the game regardless of eligibility for the bonus points.

In addition, we are leaving the wrap around mechanic in the game until we have some other systems in place. The wrap around mechanic allows you to start anywhere and adjusts your "last level" to where it should be to account for all levels needing to be completed in the new orb lifetime.

Hopefully the game should feel less punishing and allow you to more easily see all the levels, while still keeping the opportunity for the bonus points alive.

Have fun!