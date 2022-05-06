Version 0.597 Alpha + Playtest

Multiplayer
■ Fixed error with pickup item "waterbasin04"
Functionality
■ Added function to manual toggle object "barrier01" for each claim
Changed
■ Changed held offset location for a lot of items
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with dig for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with dig for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with show correct material for items
■ Fixed error with moving tracks for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if loaded into vehicle "trailer01"
■ Fixed error with moving tracks for vehicle "excavator01" if loaded into vehicle "lowloader01"
■ Fixed error with show current gear in playerhud for vehicle "pickup01"
■ Fixed error with show current gear in playerhud for vehicle "campervan01"
■ Fixed error with still hear engine sound at other locations for vehicle "campervan01"
■ Fixed error with not blocking gate, if still item blocking
Improvements
■ Improved dig function for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved dig function for vehicle "excavator01"
Savegame
■ Fixed error with set player inside vehicle after loading the savegame, when player was inside vehicle on save progress
Removed
■ Removed reset function for item "highbanker01" (don´t need anymore)
■ Removed reset function for item "washingplantportable01" (don´t need anymore)
■ Removed reset function for item "washingplantportable02" (don´t need anymore)
■ Removed reset function for item "goldtable01" (don´t need anymore)
■ Removed reset function for item "waterbasinframe01" (don´t need anymore)
■ Removed reset function for item "smeltingfurnace01" (don´t need anymore)
■ Removed reset function for item "smeltingfurnace02" (don´t need anymore)
Changed files in this update