Version 0.597 Alpha + Playtest

Build 8692943 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error with pickup item "waterbasin04"

Functionality

■ Added function to manual toggle object "barrier01" for each claim

Changed

■ Changed held offset location for a lot of items

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with dig for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with dig for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with show correct material for items

■ Fixed error with moving tracks for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if loaded into vehicle "trailer01"

■ Fixed error with moving tracks for vehicle "excavator01" if loaded into vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Fixed error with show current gear in playerhud for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Fixed error with show current gear in playerhud for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Fixed error with still hear engine sound at other locations for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Fixed error with not blocking gate, if still item blocking

Improvements

■ Improved dig function for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved dig function for vehicle "excavator01"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with set player inside vehicle after loading the savegame, when player was inside vehicle on save progress

Removed

■ Removed reset function for item "highbanker01" (don´t need anymore)

■ Removed reset function for item "washingplantportable01" (don´t need anymore)

■ Removed reset function for item "washingplantportable02" (don´t need anymore)

■ Removed reset function for item "goldtable01" (don´t need anymore)

■ Removed reset function for item "waterbasinframe01" (don´t need anymore)

■ Removed reset function for item "smeltingfurnace01" (don´t need anymore)

■ Removed reset function for item "smeltingfurnace02" (don´t need anymore)