Oaken 0.3.3 Hotfix Update!

Hey spirits, how are ya? We've got a fresh hotfix for you! Let's get this EA rolling!
Open beta branch only:
- Moving unit to another field now requires choosing a direction to avoid rotation mechanic confusion for new players
Release branch:
- Deck preview is now available during muligan
- Rotating your units BEFORE making a move or attack action is now possible and can be corrected freely
Gameplay:
- global balance pass
- adjusted the damage of the Conqueror's landing from 8 to 5 on expert mode
- adjusted the rarity of a few trinkets
- fixed incorrect trinket distribution in a few events
Bugfixes:
- Fixed end screen not showing rewards after beating the final boss
- Fixed victory achievements not working correctly
- Fixed a blocker on deckbuilder tutorial prompt while entering pause menu
- Fixed a bug that sometimes soft-locked the game on slower hard drives
Localization:
- fixed the localization issue of Reach and Drain keywords in spells
- fixed a few words and descriptions in French and English
Technical:
- Linux support (experimental)
