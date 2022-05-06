 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Oaken update for 6 May 2022

Oaken 0.3.3 Hotfix Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8692913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey spirits, how are ya? We've got a fresh hotfix for you! Let's get this EA rolling!

Open beta branch only:

  • Moving unit to another field now requires choosing a direction to avoid rotation mechanic confusion for new players

Release branch:

  • Deck preview is now available during muligan
  • Rotating your units BEFORE making a move or attack action is now possible and can be corrected freely

Gameplay:

  • global balance pass
  • adjusted the damage of the Conqueror's landing from 8 to 5 on expert mode
  • adjusted the rarity of a few trinkets
  • fixed incorrect trinket distribution in a few events

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed end screen not showing rewards after beating the final boss
  • Fixed victory achievements not working correctly
  • Fixed a blocker on deckbuilder tutorial prompt while entering pause menu
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes soft-locked the game on slower hard drives

Localization:

  • fixed the localization issue of Reach and Drain keywords in spells
  • fixed a few words and descriptions in French and English

Technical:

  • Linux support (experimental)

Join our discord channel to suggest changes and talk with devs!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1348690/Oaken/

Changed files in this update

Oaken Content Depot 1348691
  • Loading history…
Oaken Mac Depot 1348692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.