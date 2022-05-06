Update 1.0.8.4

-Version system implemented

-Thermometer removed the waiting before the measurement, now the measurement is immediate

-Fixed a bug where a ghost could hunt a player outside the house

-Fixed a bug in which (the ghost's favourite thing) would not burn if it was somehow abandoned before lighting a fire in the stove

-An additional ritual condition ( to put a seal in the ghost 's favourite room ) is disabled until a tool for erasing seals is introduced

-Now you will receive additional order money for the included additional content

-Optimized the use of global lighting

-House on Tremont Street has been optimized and uses a new rendering optimization system, as well as some errors on the map have been fixed

-Fixed a bug when calculating the average sanity on the monitor

-Updated italian

-Fixed a bug where the preview of the camera video was shown incorrectly

-Portals no longer expand if there is a hunt

-Fixed some bugs with ghost events

-Fixed a bug where a ghost could draw in a book that is outside the house

-Fixed a visual bug where if you take a diary with drawings, the drawings were rendered under your character

-Fixed a bug where if portal while the portal is open, the preview ritual items from on the seal did not spawn

-Fixed a bug where screen darkening was left when changing the camera in the main menu

-Removed collider from the Zone EMF sensor on third-party characters

-Fixed the zone of conditions in the ritual book ( the text of the condition did not fit before )

-Fixed a bug in which, after the expulsion of the ghost, the unique behavior of the ghost has preserved (after the destruction of a favorite thing )

-Fixed a bug in which, after being exiled the ghost reacted to the destruction of a favorite thing