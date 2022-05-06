Update 1.0.8.4

-Version system implemented
-Thermometer removed the waiting before the measurement, now the measurement is immediate
-Fixed a bug where a ghost could hunt a player outside the house
-Fixed a bug in which (the ghost's favourite thing) would not burn if it was somehow abandoned before lighting a fire in the stove
-An additional ritual condition ( to put a seal in the ghost 's favourite room ) is disabled until a tool for erasing seals is introduced
-Now you will receive additional order money for the included additional content
-Optimized the use of global lighting
-House on Tremont Street has been optimized and uses a new rendering optimization system, as well as some errors on the map have been fixed
-Fixed a bug when calculating the average sanity on the monitor
-Updated italian
-Fixed a bug where the preview of the camera video was shown incorrectly
-Portals no longer expand if there is a hunt
-Fixed some bugs with ghost events
-Fixed a bug where a ghost could draw in a book that is outside the house
-Fixed a visual bug where if you take a diary with drawings, the drawings were rendered under your character
-Fixed a bug where if portal while the portal is open, the preview ritual items from on the seal did not spawn
-Fixed a bug where screen darkening was left when changing the camera in the main menu
-Removed collider from the Zone EMF sensor on third-party characters
-Fixed the zone of conditions in the ritual book ( the text of the condition did not fit before )
-Fixed a bug in which, after the expulsion of the ghost, the unique behavior of the ghost has preserved (after the destruction of a favorite thing )
-Fixed a bug in which, after being exiled the ghost reacted to the destruction of a favorite thing
