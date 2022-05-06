Update (May 6th)

Share · View all patches · Build 8692793 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, dreamers!

Today's update makes further improvements to the battle HUD! Tracking status effects on enemies should be a whole lot easier now!

Changes and bug fixes can be found below:

Battle System

Status effects applied to enemies now are displayed all at once

Icons of status effects applied to boss-type enemies will display their turns on the boss HP bar

Areas

Updated background graphics and weather effects of the Beach combat area

System

Socket pieces now reflect their rarity in appropriate text color on the equip screen

Improved the way socket pieces are displayed on the item detail window on the equip screen

Improved the way the unequip option is displayed on the equip screen

Improved the way currency is displayed on the menu screen and in shops

Bug Fixes