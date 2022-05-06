 Skip to content

Eternal Dreamers update for 6 May 2022

Update (May 6th)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, dreamers!

Today's update makes further improvements to the battle HUD! Tracking status effects on enemies should be a whole lot easier now!

Changes and bug fixes can be found below:

Battle System

  • Status effects applied to enemies now are displayed all at once
  • Icons of status effects applied to boss-type enemies will display their turns on the boss HP bar

Areas

  • Updated background graphics and weather effects of the Beach combat area

System

  • Socket pieces now reflect their rarity in appropriate text color on the equip screen
  • Improved the way socket pieces are displayed on the item detail window on the equip screen
  • Improved the way the unequip option is displayed on the equip screen
  • Improved the way currency is displayed on the menu screen and in shops

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug that had enemies wait abornomally long to return to their position after attacking while afflicted by Poisoned
  • Fixed visual bug that had currency other than energy display at abnormally small sizes in shops
  • Fixed visual bug that had the item category window disappear when selecting an item to sell

