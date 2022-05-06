Update (May 6th)

Hello, dreamers!
Today's update makes further improvements to the battle HUD! Tracking status effects on enemies should be a whole lot easier now!
As always, feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!
https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH
Changes and bug fixes can be found below:
Battle System
- Status effects applied to enemies now are displayed all at once
- Icons of status effects applied to boss-type enemies will display their turns on the boss HP bar
Areas
- Updated background graphics and weather effects of the Beach combat area
System
- Socket pieces now reflect their rarity in appropriate text color on the equip screen
- Improved the way socket pieces are displayed on the item detail window on the equip screen
- Improved the way the unequip option is displayed on the equip screen
- Improved the way currency is displayed on the menu screen and in shops
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug that had enemies wait abornomally long to return to their position after attacking while afflicted by Poisoned
- Fixed visual bug that had currency other than energy display at abnormally small sizes in shops
- Fixed visual bug that had the item category window disappear when selecting an item to sell
Changed files in this update