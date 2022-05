Share · View all patches · Build 8692785 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 17:06:18 UTC by Wendy

In the 0.10 update I added alot new changes to the main menu and some little map changes.

Added a selection screen for the episode. (Soon called Chapter)



Added the credits section.



New mushroom on the map.



Updated the house at the spawn.



Also fixed the lantern rotation the player holds.