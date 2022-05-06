UFS2 Playtest - Week 3 | Jackson + Kiel Canal

Hello everyone,
a bit late but we are launching WEEK 3 and a new map - Kiel Canal! The Kiel Canal connects the Baltic Sea (through the Bay of Kiel) to the North Sea (through the Elbe estuary). It is considered the busiest artificial waterway in the world.
You will be able to catch here saltwater & freshwater fish species <noice>.
Anyway as earlier - we would like to really really thank you for your effort, feedback, and time spent in the game. It is so HELPFUL for us, you can't imagine! ːcozytf2mugː
KIEL CANAL
Fish Species
- European perch
- Asp
- Wels Catfish
- Zander
- Atlantic salmon
- European sea sturgeon
- European eel
- Sea trout
- Atlantic Cod
- European flounder
- Garfish
- European bass
Updates
Patch Notes Version 0.5.06p
FIXES:
- Fixed mouse sensitivity in the game settings window;
- Adjusted trophies in the trophy room.
- Minor small fixes
Survey Week 3
https://forms.gle/4tpSKLb3vxFxrPgb6
Previous surveys
Regards,
UFS2 Team
Changed files in this update