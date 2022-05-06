UFS2 Playtest - Week 3 | Jackson + Kiel Canal

Hello everyone,

a bit late but we are launching WEEK 3 and a new map - Kiel Canal! The Kiel Canal connects the Baltic Sea (through the Bay of Kiel) to the North Sea (through the Elbe estuary). It is considered the busiest artificial waterway in the world.

You will be able to catch here saltwater & freshwater fish species <noice>.

Anyway as earlier - we would like to really really thank you for your effort, feedback, and time spent in the game. It is so HELPFUL for us, you can't imagine! ːcozytf2mugː

KIEL CANAL

Fish Species

European perch

Asp

Wels Catfish

Zander

Atlantic salmon

European sea sturgeon

European eel

Sea trout

Atlantic Cod

European flounder

Garfish

European bass

Patch Notes Version 0.5.06p

FIXES:

Fixed mouse sensitivity in the game settings window;

Adjusted trophies in the trophy room.

Minor small fixes

Survey Week 3

https://forms.gle/4tpSKLb3vxFxrPgb6

Previous surveys

https://linktr.ee/ufs2

Regards,

UFS2 Team