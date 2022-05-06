Tribes of Midgard: Community Stream #8, Friday May 6th 3:00pm EST

Share · View all patches · Build 8692772 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hiló Vikings,

Heads up - we'll be streaming on Twitch and Steam today - Friday, May 6th at 3pm EST! ⚔️ Come join Community Managers Sydnee and Jipay to talk all things Tribes of Midgard, and ask any questions you have about the game.

We'll also be giving away some SHiFT codes for some cosmetic sets! :)

You can hit the "Set a Reminder" button on the right side of this post to be notified when we're live!

See ya there!

Discord: https://www.discord.gg/tribesofmidgard

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tribesofmidgard

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tribesofmidgard

Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/tribesofmidgard

Twitch: tribesofmidgard

Website: https://www.tribesofmidgard.com