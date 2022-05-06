Full Patch Notes - Game Update 11.0!

Hi everyone! Here are the full patch notes for Update 11.0! Apologies for the delay in sharing the full patch-notes here on Steam.

The Plasma Strider event has been updated to now include a new more powerful enemy with more lucrative loot tables, this Epic Strider will appear at levels 10, 11 and 12.

Maximum Hero Level Increased

The maximum level of the hero has been increased from level 80 to 85.

Added Structure Levels

Three structures have had their maximum level increased from 25 to 28. These are:

• Barracks

• Factory

• Medical Bay

Research Changes

6 new research nodes have been added to the game, 3 to the Specialized Tree and 3 to the Efficiency Tree, these are:

• Prototype Training Speed

• Mech Training Speed

• Alien Training Speed

• Barracks Efficiency V

• Factory Efficiency V

• Defense Efficiency V

Added additional 2 levels to the following research projects:

• Troop Training

• Automated Factories

Legion Challenges

• A new type of cross-region Alliance based challenge, known as a Legion challenge has been added to the game. This challenge will involve defeating Aliens, gather your Alliance and compete to be the winners in this new event!

Additional VIP Levels

• 5 new VIP levels have been added to the game increasing the maximum VIP level to 25.

Quality of Life Improvements

• Added missing unit type bonus entries in the Production Speed section within the Facility Overview

• Updated the Unit stats table and Build Unit Info panel to display exact strengths and weaknesses as some Unit Types were incorrect

Bug Fixes

• Added missing unit group stats to Equipment, Titles and VIP bonuses and these will now be unified unless the bonus specifies unit types explicitly.

• Rare Boots now have Alien, Mech and Prototype produce speed stats

• Augmented chest plate now has missing healing and produce speed bonuses for Prototype and Mech Unit types

• The titles: Defender of New Earth, Commando, Strategist, Exterminator, Traitor, The Injured, The Weak and The Feeble now have missing Mech Aircraft bonuses/debuffs

• The Drill Sergeant title now has missing Alien, Mech and Prototype produce speed stats

• VIP buffs now have missing Alien, Mech and Prototype bonuses

• Fixed display issue with Behemoth using Mech Vehicle bonuses instead of Prototype vehicle bonuses

• Fix some cases where the text would be cut off when the language was not in English

~The New Earth Team.