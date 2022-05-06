Share · View all patches · Build 8692549 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

2 New difficulty modes are available!

Too easy :

Less enemies per wave

Monsters are easier to kill

You have more ammunition, healing and money

Impossible :

Enemies do more damage

Loots disappear after 3 seconds

No vests or leggings

Monsters are harder to kill

You have less ammo, less healing and less money

2 New Steam achievements:

-Is this what smells bad?

Kill the worm in impossible mode

-Grand Master!

Kill the final boss in impossible mode

And some bug fixes :

-Level 1: You can't camp to farm anymore, sorry

Level 7: Improved door opening

-Improvement of the ia of the replicator crabs