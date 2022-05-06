- 2 New difficulty modes are available!
Too easy :
Less enemies per wave
Monsters are easier to kill
You have more ammunition, healing and money
Impossible :
Enemies do more damage
Loots disappear after 3 seconds
No vests or leggings
Monsters are harder to kill
You have less ammo, less healing and less money
- 2 New Steam achievements:
-Is this what smells bad?
Kill the worm in impossible mode
-Grand Master!
Kill the final boss in impossible mode
- And some bug fixes :
-Level 1: You can't camp to farm anymore, sorry
Level 7: Improved door opening
-Improvement of the ia of the replicator crabs
Changed files in this update