CARNAGE OFFERING update for 6 May 2022

2 New difficulty modes are available!

CARNAGE OFFERING update for 6 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Too easy :
Less enemies per wave
Monsters are easier to kill
You have more ammunition, healing and money

Impossible :
Enemies do more damage
Loots disappear after 3 seconds
No vests or leggings
Monsters are harder to kill
You have less ammo, less healing and less money

  1. 2 New Steam achievements:

-Is this what smells bad?
Kill the worm in impossible mode

-Grand Master!
Kill the final boss in impossible mode

  1. And some bug fixes :

-Level 1: You can't camp to farm anymore, sorry
Level 7: Improved door opening
-Improvement of the ia of the replicator crabs

