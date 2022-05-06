Game size reduced from 6.5G to 1.2GB, character teleports, new robot advisor

Game Disk Space: Very large reduction of disk space used by the game down from 6.5 GB to 1.2 GB!

Match start: opponents now teleport into the map, this can also be around the player. Player teleports into the map. Larger enemy spawn radius.

Match start: Added robot advisor that gives info about enemy waves.

Opponents: Lizzy got a second visual update (model, texture, thanks to Alex).

Enemies: Bigboy now wears a helmet on high difficulty. (thanks to Alex)

FX: Optimized effects and sounds when Scary teleports.

FX: New sounds when dissolving objects and for plasma shotgun.

Weapons: Increased range and speed for player rocket turret.

UI/Menu: New Quality Settings to save performance, you can select that fallen opponents dissolve and do not remain in the map.

UI/Menu: Fixed lobby and grenade loadout for certain resolutions.

UI/Menu: Grenade loadout now adjustable with keyboard, gamepad.

Fixed: Calculation of kills per weapon corrected.

Fixed: Wrong particle effects when players shoot at each other.

Fixed: Revive sign only appears if a player is alive and can revive another player.

What's coming up in the next months?

See description in last major update and announcements:

Community Discord including feature voting

If you want to be a part of our small community of players and fans, visit us in Discord. If you don't own the game yet, you can easily get a demo/playtest key in Discord 24/7 from key-bot. Go to our Discord here.

Stay tuned for the next updates and feel free to keep giving feedback, bug reports and your wishes and ideas.

Thank you very much! And stay healthy!

Greetings,

Sebastian aka. TheFlow aka. GameDevDude