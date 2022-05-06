New Update

For this update we focused on fixing bugs and performance improvements.
We have a new Electron version which should run ways better than the old version, but please keep in mind that we could not bring saves over to this version!
So we decided to make it an option when you launch the game - if you pick the Electron version you'll have performance improvements + other bug fixes, and if you pick the NWjs you still get the bug fixes, but without the performance improvement.
Unfortunately this is the only way we could bring improvements to the game.
We strongly advise on starting the game over for the performance, even if you already have a savegame.
Changelog for v1.1:
- Fixed a bug where the countdown in Azure Mountains wouldn't reset after dying
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from running away after the boss in Azure Mountains
- Made it so the countdown after the Azure Mountain's boss doesn't appear in practice mode
- Fixed a pause related bugs where sprites would continue to spawn while the game is paused
- Fixed a bug where items spawned by rocks would sometimes go inside walls and getting impossible to collect
- Fixed a bug where level titles wouldn't appear fully in some languages
- Fixed a bug where frog enemies sometimes couldn't be killed
- Added windowed support (press F2 or Right Alt + Enter to toggle between fullscreen and windowed modes)
- Exported a new version using Electron, should improve performance a ton compared to the old NWjs
Changed files in this update