New Update

For this update we focused on fixing bugs and performance improvements.

We have a new Electron version which should run ways better than the old version, but please keep in mind that we could not bring saves over to this version!

So we decided to make it an option when you launch the game - if you pick the Electron version you'll have performance improvements + other bug fixes, and if you pick the NWjs you still get the bug fixes, but without the performance improvement.

Unfortunately this is the only way we could bring improvements to the game.

We strongly advise on starting the game over for the performance, even if you already have a savegame.

Changelog for v1.1: