JUNKPUNK update for 6 May 2022

Monolith 2 Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8692396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

JUNKPUNKS! - We have done some fixes for the bugs that slipped into this update already. List is below;

Fixed a exponential runaway with lighting going dark at night time ( changed some numbers )
Fixed a lighting issue with cloud cover causing particular events to block out light in certain cases.
Fixed a power issue causing power to not be subtracted when machines are turned off.
Fixed an issue where scrap was spawning under the ground not allowing placement of foundations.
Fixed an issue with drones when you destroy the pad it doesn't properly auto unassign drones and they don't clear mining points.

This build is live now. Please let me know if that's all good or any more issues 👍

