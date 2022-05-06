1.1.5 (Small bugfix)

Hello! Very micro update today that I should have done months and months ago, I'm extremely sorry it's taken me this long to get to these!
Take this not as 'I've been working for months on these small things and I'm insanely unproductive' but rather that I have been focused on other aspects of my life and am just now dipping my toes back into working on the game.
Change-log:
- Fixed the issue with pre-existing conveyors pushing the wrong direction
- Fixed the iissue where some moving ojects were invisible
- Increased the size of custom levels
- Added an indication for when hovering over a specific object in the level editor
Changed files in this update