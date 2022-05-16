 Skip to content

One More Island update for 16 May 2022

One More Island is here!

By order of the Queen, One More Island is here 🎉 You can get it now for 20% off through May 23rd!

Thank you all for your support throughout development! As you get to playing, don’t forget to leave us a review. We love getting to hear all of yalls feedback, plus it really helps us out.
If you run into any bugs that may be displeasing to the Queen, please go to our Discord and go to the Take-A-Ticket channel to take a ticket and report your bug to our team. Also be sure to follow us on Twitter to see our latest updates as they go live!

