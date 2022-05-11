Hellas & Elysium is Now Available for Terraforming Mars

Some think the Earth is flat, others think it is round. Now we are colonizing Mars and I can tell you, Mars is a triangle. What proof do I have? Well, why would we need 3 maps for it if it wasn't triangular?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1785010/Terraforming_Mars__Hellas__Elysium/

Two new maps to explore!

Both of which offer a very different set of challenges with their unique tile disposition and placement bonuses. With many varying strategies around the new layouts, you can be certain that no two games will ever feel quite the same!

New Awards and Milestones

Each map comes with its own set of new awards and miletones for extra-replayability.

You can win on Hellas thanks to unconventional milestones such as the Diversifier, which requires 8 different tags, or the Polar Explorer, which rewards you for having 3 tiles on the bottom rows, making this area a key location on the board.

As for Elysium, it will reward your green aspirations with the "Ecologist" milestone if you obtain 4 bio tags. You will let you be known as "The Legend", no less, for playing 5 events cards.

Regardless of your playstyle and your Terraforming goals, there will be more than a dozen new and exciting milestones and awards for you to discover!

So which map should you try first? This is a question only you can answer.

In addition, some long-awaited achievements have been added to the base game in a free update. We will let you discover the changes in your next play session!

See you on the red planet, terraformers!