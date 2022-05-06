Update 0.13.1 is live!

NB. Changes have been made to the save system and Steam achievements. A new savefile will be created and progress will be lost. This is to ensure Steam achievements will work correctly.
NEW
- Added "Autoplay" toggle to automatically start new waves (settings menu)
- Added new focus mode: Flying
- Added restart button to ingame settings menu
- Added a couple new main menu backgrounds
- Enabled Steam achievements
- Pressing 'B' or 'N' switches turret focus mode (when selected)
- Pressing 'X' will fire all placed Ion Cannons
FIXES
- Fixed issue causing the visual state of toggles to not show correctly
- Fixed issues regarding the ability cooldown
- Fixed issue with the placement of the Flamethrower turret
- Fixed issue with the range indicator not being hidden when hovering turrets
- Minor visual fixes
CHANGES
~ Turrets can now be built in the "play phase" not only in the "prep phase"
~ Changed the (last) map OMEGA to be a bit easier
~ MinePrepper turret can now place mines on multiple paths
~ Buffed MinePrepper turret
~ Adjusted various hitboxes
~ Turrets can now be placed closer to the core and enemy spawn-portals
~ Changed order of some maps
