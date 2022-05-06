Update 0.13.1 is live!

NB. Changes have been made to the save system and Steam achievements. A new savefile will be created and progress will be lost. This is to ensure Steam achievements will work correctly.

NEW

Added "Autoplay" toggle to automatically start new waves (settings menu)

Added new focus mode: Flying

Added restart button to ingame settings menu

Added a couple new main menu backgrounds

Enabled Steam achievements

Pressing 'B' or 'N' switches turret focus mode (when selected)

Pressing 'X' will fire all placed Ion Cannons

FIXES

Fixed issue causing the visual state of toggles to not show correctly

Fixed issues regarding the ability cooldown

Fixed issue with the placement of the Flamethrower turret

Fixed issue with the range indicator not being hidden when hovering turrets

Minor visual fixes

CHANGES

~ Turrets can now be built in the "play phase" not only in the "prep phase"

~ Changed the (last) map OMEGA to be a bit easier

~ MinePrepper turret can now place mines on multiple paths

~ Buffed MinePrepper turret

~ Adjusted various hitboxes

~ Turrets can now be placed closer to the core and enemy spawn-portals

~ Changed order of some maps