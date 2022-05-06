 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

PolyCore Defense update for 6 May 2022

Update 0.13.1 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8692166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NB. Changes have been made to the save system and Steam achievements. A new savefile will be created and progress will be lost. This is to ensure Steam achievements will work correctly.

NEW

  • Added "Autoplay" toggle to automatically start new waves (settings menu)
  • Added new focus mode: Flying
  • Added restart button to ingame settings menu
  • Added a couple new main menu backgrounds
  • Enabled Steam achievements
  • Pressing 'B' or 'N' switches turret focus mode (when selected)
  • Pressing 'X' will fire all placed Ion Cannons

FIXES

  • Fixed issue causing the visual state of toggles to not show correctly
  • Fixed issues regarding the ability cooldown
  • Fixed issue with the placement of the Flamethrower turret
  • Fixed issue with the range indicator not being hidden when hovering turrets
  • Minor visual fixes

CHANGES

~ Turrets can now be built in the "play phase" not only in the "prep phase"
~ Changed the (last) map OMEGA to be a bit easier
~ MinePrepper turret can now place mines on multiple paths
~ Buffed MinePrepper turret
~ Adjusted various hitboxes
~ Turrets can now be placed closer to the core and enemy spawn-portals
~ Changed order of some maps

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.