GameGuru MAX Build 2022.05.06

Let's look at these new features and the bugs that we've fixed this week:

Emissive Visuals



This effect is now being rendered properly. You can see that the light from the radioactive barrel shines bright and keeps it's yellow colouring, whereas before it was turning white.

Here's the barrel again with both emissive and bloom effects combined to give it a very radioactive look!



Player Swimming

The player character can now swim in the water! No more dropping like a stone into the depths and drowning. You can now swim above and below water.

Now - on to the bugs we've fixed!

Structure Editor

Fixed - flashing white when another object is selected

Fixed - textures keep disappearing

Fixed - disappears when you open "Structure Editor Object"

Fixed - feature freeze and crash GGMax

Rendering

Fixed -changing shadow quantity and shadow resolution in Editor didn't carry over into the Test Game mode

Weapons

Fixed - Muzzle flash lasts too long

Fixed - MAX bug ( blood does not turn off )

Storyboard

Fixed - invulnerable Single Level + Invulnerable Standalone issue

Terrain Generator

Improved an issue when a small movement glitch would happen when the terrain is re-calculated

Level Editor

Improved the editable area box being out of sync with the marker

Fix for undo/redo of groups not working

Fixed the current object not restored when exiting test level

Fixed particles were not showing their names

Fixed the auto flatten so now it turns itself back on after a restart

Fixed the auto flatten terrain under large objects being remembered

Fixed the ability to enable or disable auto flatten in the object tools

Importer

Fix for objects importing with a base colour of black

Fixed an issue when setting up an imported model, the thumbnail was being affected by the current level's lighting

Bugs without a name ;-)

Fixed an issue with MAX crashing

Fixed "Screens" when shown on ultrawide monitors

Fix for umlauts and other characters not displaying correctly in the window title

Fixed a bug with show navigation debug visuals

A Grand Canyon Adventure



In this Zombie fighting Demo Game you have to avoid the numerous undead and find three skull treasures hidden in and around the game level that uses height map data from the real world location of the Grand Canyon!



The height map import feature in the Terrain Editor means you can bring in real world height map data on which to base your game level's design - great work on this Demo Game by 'Ghost lol' from our great community!

Keep your eyes peeled later today for news of a great GameGuru MAX competition :-)