DD#68 A Gallery of Memories and Lots of Stones

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

First, the golden week discount is currently ongoing. But, it will end soon. (About 24 hours remain.)

Now, let's start to cover the game content of this week.



Yesterday, I got the gallery future implemented in the game so that we can now rewatch unlocked cutscenes. Coincidentally, the Sexy Cutscene mod in the workshop received an update as well. Two more cutscenes are modified. They shall overwrite the default versions in the vanilla game.

Some may want to have an erotic library filled with boob physics while others prefer better stories.

I respect the diversity and will likely go In many different directions during updates.

Thus, our story content continues to develop in Queensmouth.

More dialog options have been added to the NPC in the Queen's Chamber covering a wide range of topics from chocolates to immortality. There are more stones. a stone statue, a stone piece as a key to a stone gate, and a "Stone to Flesh" spell to dispel "Flesh to Stone." Of course, it's not because the game is called "Neolithic." it's more about the Illuminati had an interesting history with another not-so-secret society that I once even meet in person about 10 years ago when I was in New York. Do you believe they originated from stone-related guilds in medieval? But even though they are in plain sight, recurring members publically, conspiracy theories about them are always whispering. After all, people fear what they cannot understand.

But, what if someone people fear becomes the last hope of their fading ancient empire? At least, he believes so. Well, let's stop right here to avoid the story getting spoiled too much.

Meanwhile, the wiki development continues. In the game's tip menu, it can now open our fandom wiki directly. The pages about quests and crafting have been added.

That's for this week. Our journey goes on.

Today's changelog:

##########Content#############

New quest: A Blocked Path

The stone piece found in the Queen's Chamber can now be used to unlock a sealed gate.

A new dialog option will appear when you talk to Weishaupt after you discover the stone gate.

He can't help you open the gate. But, he may tell you some background stories.

Some chests in the Secret Tunnel will now spawn as locked.

Some chests in the Unfinished Building will now spawn as locked

Increased the number of supply boxes that spawn in the Worker's Dormitory.

Increased the number of crazed workers that spawn in the Worker's Dormitory.

#########System###############

Added an option to open Fandom wiki in the tips menu.

Adjusted the font size of cutscene titles in the gallery

Added code support to spawn initially locked chests.