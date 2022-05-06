Sanctum Breach: Rebirth Bug Patch V0.0.2

First of all, thanks to everyone who has already purchased the game and/or provided feedback!

Secondly, here is some changes :)

Fixed a bug that was causing some Skill Upgrade issues on Elementalist (this went further into the tree than I initially thought, apologies for that!).

Reduced the SFX volume for Crows.

Attempted, once again, to fix the crash when entering "The Lost Ruins of Oslan".

Fixed a bug that caused the player to sometimes spawn on top of the Mountain Pass Waypoint statue.

Added missing Portal Icons to the Mountain Pass minimap.

Attempted to fix a rare bug in which the player would not receive the Domum Scroll from Henrik.

Increased the size of the pathway in places for Mountain Pass to attempt to prevent hapless adventurers from falling off!

Reverted a change to Crafting that should fix any issues with Materials not being consumed and bugs related to Crafting. This does mean that Crafting from Stash has been disabled for now - Materials must be in your Inventory.

Cheers,

Sam