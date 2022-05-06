Ragnorium 1.0.3 is now Available!

Hey!

Ragnorium Version 1.0.3 is now Available!

I wanted to give some love to the landing sequence as there was some feedback regarding that and improved further pathfinding node system. Giving the ability to adjust terrain priorities was an excellent exercise to test the new implementation further.

Check the GIF Here (Gyazo): https://i.gyazo.com/30d26eabab6d40e7a3f257c6563e78ce.mp4

Check the patch notes below.

Ship Outfitting Menu now displays what Items Cargo containers have.

Colonization Ship is now about 75% faster, and Camera Controls have more freedom.

Quantum Commander CPU COM and Cargo Indicators are now shown even during the landing sequence.

Cargo Containers Revamped: Deprecated Old Containers and Added New Ones. These Are...

General Supplies (Replaces Started Cargo)

Food Supplies,

Hygiene Supplies (Soap & Diapers)

Water Supplies

Special Containers: Skill Capsule Supplies and Time Capsule Supplies.

When Hovering over Cargo Containers tooltip, it also shows the amount.

Added Walk Penalty & Priority Zones that you can place on the map; these Zones add a penalty to the Colonist Path walking and effectively give you tools to control where they can walk or not. Be mindful that they will go there if you have something important within your zone.

I hope you will like these improvements, and we will see again next week with 1.0.4.

I have a potential plan to introduce Map Settings Options for the next Update, where you can adjust the Map Multiplier Modifier, such as the number of Objects and Critters Spawned. And in addition to that, there will be a small balance change to the Influence, i will be adding a mechanism that will refund your influence points that are not used up, which should help you a bit.

Have a good weekend!