V10.1.0 - New Feature

The following release contains a new auto logo search option. When enabled, the system will ignore the logo file specified in the team properties, and will search for a logo based on the team's tag and year. For example, if you are playing the 1998 season and you have a logo named ARI_1998.png, the ARI_1998.png logo will be used for ARI automatically. If you want a logo to be used across a range of years you can include the year range in the filename. For example, a logo named ARI_1998_2006.png will used for the yers 1998-2006. If you want a logo to be used for a specific year only, you can include just one year in the filename (e.g., ARI_2001.png). Finally, you can have a default logo (e.g., ARI.png) that will be used if a match is not found based on year. This feature works for both png and jpg files. You must enable auto logo search in the new Logos Option Group in order to get it to work. For more details, check out the new video on this feature in the Getting Started section of the user guide.