ENCASED — PATCH 3 HOTFIX 2: Critical bugs, cosmetic fixes and more

Patch 3 saw the introduction of a large crashed transport plane event, gamepad support and a completely overhauled in-game vehicle system. We fixed some of the remaining bugs in Hotfix 1; only the most significant edits remained, which took us almost 2 months to implement. Hotfix 2 - released today - includes fixes for critical bugs, localization fixes and several UI improvements.

Critical Bugs

Fixed an issue where some vignettes would ‘break’ the game when a player tried to go back to previous slides

Fixed the dialogue logic with Audrey (after the Parasites quest); if the anomalous essence was stolen and the player tried to receive a reward, the dialogue would freeze

Fixed incorrect loading of the Fops Camp location, when one of the inhabitants of the camp occupied the spawn point of the player's car

Fixed the display for Atilla in characters’ hands and in the inventory menu

Fixed a bug where the companion's weapon ended up in a player's inventory when the companion died or left the team. It was previously impossible to remove the equipped companion’s weapon

Important Fixes

Fixed a problem with the new markers appearing on the map related to the MTT Eldorado event

Fixed context menu; now you can inspect an item in any situation (even if it is inside a container), an NPC’s inventory, in the barter menu, etc.

Localisation

Fixed localisation of the text appearing upon receiving a new perk

Fixed some buttons localisation

Fixed incorrect translation of the Credits tab in the main menu; it was previously named About

Removed incorrect text in the Settings tab

Fixed description of Attack Reroll perk in French and German localisation

Cosmetic Fixes

Fixed line wrapping in feedback window

Fixed layout of the Leave Location window; with an increased font size, the text on the buttons previously did not fit into the line

Fixed layout for the elements of the global map; with an increased font size, info on travel time previously did not fit into the line

Fixed incorrect colors for skill points required to unlock a new Abilities tier

