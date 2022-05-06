Patch 0.1.21 (Anniversary + Game Fixes)

Hey everyone!

Tomorrow marks the day Marble World is out in Early Access for one year! Next to that it's time to address some game crashing issue's and clarity for new players.

A Year Of Marble World

A year ago the journey started with just the basics of building a track with static pieces, some marble colours and a handful of paints. And today marks the day we can build close to anything, colour it with any colour and create custom marbles! With over 3000 workshop items and growing it's great to see the game do so well.

Thank you for supporting me & Marble World in it's development, it's been a great adventure!

Game Crashes & Clarity

Recently I've seen more reviews & posts regarding game crashing and things not being clear. With this patch I hope to solve these.

Specifically crashes related to spawning marbles & loading a world should be solved. And all reported issue's with freeform building and the tutorials should be as well.

If you encounter any crashes or issues let me know!

Patchnotes

Patch notes for Patch 0.1.21:

Added sequenced loading for UI assets. For low spec PC's loading all UI assets at once would freeze the game temporarily, which made it look like the game crashed, now these assets are loaded over a period of time in order to not freeze the game.

The input system has been updated, this should hopefully lead to less input related crashes with unique peripherals.

Added attach points to all swirlpits.

Added a new build pipeline which hopefully should reduce crashes related to world transitions.

Added fireworks to celebrate the game's 1 year anniversary.

Fixed an issue where spacebar couldn't be rebinded.

When selecting a freeform track, the game will place the edit tools on one of the 2 free sides if there is one. (So it immediately shows the freeform ghost preview where you can start building on)

Fixed an issue where building freeform tracks on the backside of another freeform track would lead to glitches.

Marbles now spawn correctly on the physics thread. This hopefully should fix any spawning related crashes.

Updated various texts in the tutorials to provide clarity on what to do.

Updated the freeform building system to have the ability to build in any direction.

Fixed an issue where not having the Steam Workshop agreement accepted would lead to an empty workshop submission.

The marble spawner picture in the help panel under "Marbles" now shows the orange spawn button.

In the basic tutorial the spawner now is flipped to show it's buttons to the camera when opening the tutorial.

Fixed an issue where scrolling in the level loading screen wouldn't work between the level items.

Added a tutorial for Linking.

Added support for local quick-rotate.

Fixed an issue in the freeform tutorial where selecting objects didn't show the ghost preview.

Upcoming Content

As seen on the roadmap, it's time to start working on the Desert theme. Which will be ready somewhere in this month! After that it's time to start working on the final big content patch of the game before it gets fully released, which would be the Logic patch! In the meantime the side focus will remain on bugs / glitches and features that need some more clarification.

Thanks for reading.

As always, thanks for the feedback & support! It means a lot to me.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/