 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Transport Fever 2 update for 10 May 2022

Spring Update officially released

Share · View all patches · Build 8691084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are very excited to release a new major game update for Transport Fever 2 today.

The Spring Update extends the existing game and offers new features and options to customize the gameplay. We paid attention to the feedback of all tycoon enthusiasts and we prepared the best experience of its kind so far:

  • New challenges and game options
  • More control over road and ship lines
  • Better cargo and passenger management
  • More fun and options
  • Improved modding support
  • Many other improvements

The highlights of the update are summarized in the official release video.

Please find the complete release notes here.

Be assured that Transport Fever 2 will continue to be improved in the future.

We send the very best regards from the entire Urban Games team and thank you for the great interest in Transport Fever 2!

Changed files in this update

Transport Fever 2 Content Depot 1066781
  • Loading history…
Transport Fever 2 Windows Depot 1066782
  • Loading history…
Transport Fever 2 Mac Depot 1066783
  • Loading history…
Transport Fever 2 Linux Depot 1066784
  • Loading history…
Model Editor Windows Depot 1066785
  • Loading history…
Model Editor Mac Depot 1066786
  • Loading history…
Model Editor Linux Depot 1066787
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.