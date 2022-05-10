Spring Update officially released

Share · View all patches · Build 8691084 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy

We are very excited to release a new major game update for Transport Fever 2 today.

The Spring Update extends the existing game and offers new features and options to customize the gameplay. We paid attention to the feedback of all tycoon enthusiasts and we prepared the best experience of its kind so far:

New challenges and game options

More control over road and ship lines

Better cargo and passenger management

More fun and options

Improved modding support

Many other improvements

The highlights of the update are summarized in the official release video.

Please find the complete release notes here.

Be assured that Transport Fever 2 will continue to be improved in the future.

We send the very best regards from the entire Urban Games team and thank you for the great interest in Transport Fever 2!