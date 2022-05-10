Spring Update officially released

We are very excited to release a new major game update for Transport Fever 2 today.
The Spring Update extends the existing game and offers new features and options to customize the gameplay. We paid attention to the feedback of all tycoon enthusiasts and we prepared the best experience of its kind so far:
- New challenges and game options
- More control over road and ship lines
- Better cargo and passenger management
- More fun and options
- Improved modding support
- Many other improvements
The highlights of the update are summarized in the official release video.
Please find the complete release notes here.
Be assured that Transport Fever 2 will continue to be improved in the future.
We send the very best regards from the entire Urban Games team and thank you for the great interest in Transport Fever 2!
