A Call to all Adventurers: Crowns and Pawns is OUT NOW!

Dear friends, players and adventurers,

We will definitely not forget this day in a hurry! After more than 5 years of active development, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit is NOW AVAILABLE: May 6th, 2022 5pm CEST! It has been a dream for a damn long time to release our own classical point'n'click adventure game, and now we have officially made it! ːsteamhappyː

We are super happy and proud of what we have achieved all these years, because it was really a hard piece of work. But it was also a lot of fun. And quite honestly: we would never have managed it alone! All of you out there who accompanied us on this wild and crazy journey all these years, played our demos and gave us feedback, you are simply the best! ❤️

So, now that Crowns and Pawns is available, we wish you all happy adventuring! We hope that you will have as much fun playing our game as we did when we were developing it. We can't wait to see you all play.

And of course we would love to hear your feedback on the game! Whether it's criticism, praise or whatever you'd like to share with us, we're grateful for all your feedback. Whether it's here in the Steam Community Hub or on our Discord channel, we look forward to talking to you.

All the best and enjoy your weekend!

Your Tag of Joy Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1125910/Crowns_and_Pawns_Kingdom_of_Deceit/