Version Update 2.0.0.0

Hello Parents,

Long time no see! During the past months, we've made plenty of new content and have ported the game to other platforms as well. Looking back at the previous version, it's become apparent to us that it would be incredibly difficult to iterate and improve upon much of our content with minor patches. And so, we've opted for making a complete overhaul of the game instead!

This overhaul comprises the features as well as the art. Oh, and you will be able to continue playing with your old saves right where you left off. However, the new version also comes with plenty of content unavailable in the older version, and we've changed the way in which talents are gained.Should you prefer playing the older version of the game, you can do so by changing which version you're playing on Steam.

PS. Due to the pandemic, we don't have access to all devices. As we're worried that we haven't done enough testing on the Mac version and that it might have too many issues, we will be releasing that version at a later date once we've made the necessary changes.

This update contains the following:

Added Parent Types Choose just what kind of parent you'll be. Will you be more lenient with your child? Focus on grades above all else? Or support them fostering a new interest, perhaps? It's your family, so you get to set the educational policy.

Added More Besties & Bros! We've also added new social activities to join in on. Your child can now go out with their friends to eat kebabs, go shopping, or play basketball to further their friendships.

Added Character Gallery The Character Gallery is a record of everyone you've met, and can meet. If you're unsure how to meet someone, try checking their info in the Character Gallery.

Added Family Gallery Study hard and you can level up your Family Gallery, unlocking more content and granting later generations Talent boosts.



Assets & Balance Adjustments

Improved character art.

Improved UI.

Improved the Profession selection interface.

Improved the Family Tree interface. Previously text-only, the Family Tree has now been augmented with images. We've also added more content to the Family Tree, so you can boast about your achievements for generations to come. When playing on a pre-update save, some of the previous generations' Family Tree records will be blank, as this content's only just been added.

Optimized how Talents are inherited. Talents are now split between Family Talents and Parents' Talents. The former are improved by leveling up your Family Gallery, and apply to all later generations. Parents' Talents are determined by the profession you take on, and the spouse you end up with, once reaching adulthood. They only apply to your child in the following generation, however. Your existing Talents will remain unchanged when playing on a previous save from the 1.0.9.7 version.

There's been a change of sales policies in the Shop, and the owner's no longer offering lottery tickets. The [Fortune's Favorite] achievement has been replaced with [Happy Mother's Day]; purchase certain items in the Shop and give them to your mother to unlock it.

What do I do if I want to play the old version?

Find and right-click [Chinese Parents] in your Steam library, then choose [Properties] and navigate to the [BETAS] menu. Once there, simply select [good_old_times] in the "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" drop-down menu.

About Saves

If you've played Chinese Parents before and you've got the save on your computer, your old saves will automatically be copied to the new save folder and converted into the new version the first time you boot up the 2.0.0.0 version.

For your information: the new saves are saved in a different directory to the old ones, so if you choose the good_old_times version, your old saves will be used instead. Oh, and no progress you make in the 2.0.0.0 version will affect your old saves.

Windows

Location of saves for the 2.0.0.0 version:

C:\Users[Username]\AppData\LocalLow\moyuwan\chineseparentsgame\Save

Location of saves for the old 1.0.9.7 version:

C:\Users\ [Username]\AppData\LocalLow\moyuwan\中国式家长\Save

Mac

Location of saves for the 2.0.0.0 version:

/Users/<name>/Library/Application Support/moyuwan/chineseparentsgame/Save

Location of saves for the old 1.0.9.7 version:

/Users/<name>/Library/Application Support/moyuwan/中国式家长/Save