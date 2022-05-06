Share · View all patches · Build 8690978 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 13:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Dear Mechanics,

We have prepared for you update 1.3.3 Below is the list of changes we introduced:

MacOS version is going to be updated today.

1.3.3

Added:

Bug report panel in main menu

Roadmap panel in main menu

Discord link in main menu

Modified:

The range of water sprinkler interaction, to allow easier work with bigger tanks, buried deeply

Fixed:

[Tank/Repair][IS-2]Front suspension arm unable to assemble, due to missing item, even if crafted or bought

IS-2 Commander slot is now able to shoot DSHK, while Loader has the ability to shoot the back turret MG

[Paint Room][Camo/Color]Some patterns are probably glitched when used with painting- It isn't possible to paint entire tanks with some patterns

[Tank Warehouse][LoD]One of the stickers with green "Exit" are flashing inside of the Warehouse

Ammo clipping through panels in M8 Greyhound

[Tank/IS-2][Paint]Some parts of the tank are not possible to paint

Blocked ability to change assembly/disassembly modes when player is assembling/disassembling a part

Tiger I Ausf H1][Overlap]Ammo overlapping with Hull Exterior of the tank

BT-7 and IS-2 re-worked wires colliders. They are now bigger and easier to select, assembly or disassembly an element

Null ref in Resupply menu for Maus

TankManager is now correctly displaying more than 10 TankWarehouse areas

Resupply menu now correctly allows to buy HEAT ammo for Maus

Blocked option to switch between assembly/disassembly modes when working on a part

Blocked option to stand up if player is underneath any part - it caused the player to be thrown out of bounds

UnInteractable Gearboxes now do not disappear when you work on them with tool while being in interior mode

M8Greyhound dependency between engine and fuel system vbelt

Lifted blockade that disallowed player to switch between not assembled parts while being in Assembly mode

We ask that you pay particular attention to the last bolded point. We made this change because it may be responsible for some other bugs such as duplicate parts. We hope that this fix will not make your gameplay more problematic. Please let us know what you think about that.

Thanks and have a good one,

DeGenerals



