Dear Mechanics,
We have prepared for you update 1.3.3 Below is the list of changes we introduced:
MacOS version is going to be updated today.
1.3.3
Added:
- Bug report panel in main menu
- Roadmap panel in main menu
- Discord link in main menu
Modified:
- The range of water sprinkler interaction, to allow easier work with bigger tanks, buried deeply
Fixed:
- [Tank/Repair][IS-2]Front suspension arm unable to assemble, due to missing item, even if crafted or bought
- IS-2 Commander slot is now able to shoot DSHK, while Loader has the ability to shoot the back turret MG
- [Paint Room][Camo/Color]Some patterns are probably glitched when used with painting- It isn't possible to paint entire tanks with some patterns
- [Tank Warehouse][LoD]One of the stickers with green "Exit" are flashing inside of the Warehouse
- Ammo clipping through panels in M8 Greyhound
- [Tank/IS-2][Paint]Some parts of the tank are not possible to paint
- Blocked ability to change assembly/disassembly modes when player is assembling/disassembling a part
- Tiger I Ausf H1][Overlap]Ammo overlapping with Hull Exterior of the tank
- BT-7 and IS-2 re-worked wires colliders. They are now bigger and easier to select, assembly or disassembly an element
- Null ref in Resupply menu for Maus
- TankManager is now correctly displaying more than 10 TankWarehouse areas
- Resupply menu now correctly allows to buy HEAT ammo for Maus
- Blocked option to switch between assembly/disassembly modes when working on a part
- Blocked option to stand up if player is underneath any part - it caused the player to be thrown out of bounds
- UnInteractable Gearboxes now do not disappear when you work on them with tool while being in interior mode
- M8Greyhound dependency between engine and fuel system vbelt
- Lifted blockade that disallowed player to switch between not assembled parts while being in Assembly mode
We ask that you pay particular attention to the last bolded point. We made this change because it may be responsible for some other bugs such as duplicate parts. We hope that this fix will not make your gameplay more problematic. Please let us know what you think about that.
Thanks and have a good one,
DeGenerals
