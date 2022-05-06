v1.2.7 - General Fixes and VR Improvements

Dear Players,

We have just released v1.2.7 which includes some bug fixes as well as some long awaited VR features and fixes.

We are very busy completing the next CC2 major update but have found some time for some of the fixes and improvements, which are included in this build.

With much fewer issues remaining on the issues board, some of these fixes are minor, for example some spotlight rendering artifacts could sometimes be still seen through waves, which has now been resolved.

We have also revisited the VR tasks, most of which where cleaned up shortly after initial release, but a few remained where they were minor issues. Recentering now recenters orientation rather than just position (to be more consistent with other VR games), hearing now uses the correct VR head orientation, you can now see the hover info for achievements in VR, and input is correctly passed only to the hovered screen, which hasn't always been the case.

With regard to VR, our original plan was to have the VR edition be a separate App on Steam to make it clear to players that Carrier Command 2 is both VR and non-VR (which is otherwise very confusing). Ultimately, this hasn't worked well for the game. Because the apps are linked, Steam assigns all sales to the base game and considers CC2 to have sold zero copies, meaning zero promotion in the VR category. There is also the issue with cross-platform play where players need to start the game in an unusual way to play CC2 VR in multiplayer.

We have now decided to integrate the Carrier Command 2 VR client in the base game, and add a VR launch option to the base game. This doesn't affect anyones access to the VR version of the game, or changes our support plans for VR, it just moves the launch button in the Steam client. It makes it easier to play multiplayer and it makes it easier for us to release updates.

These changes will be rolled out over the next week or so.

We have big plans for the next major update and will be back here very soon to talk about what is in the next major update, release dates, and more!

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.2.7

Fix - spot light volume rendering appearing in front of ocean waves

Fix - map data now correctly synced in all situations after loading a game or connecting to an MP game

Fix - some safety code to avoid most common CTD

Fix - VR corrected head orientation for hearing audio

Fix - VR can no longer interact with the tablet from the back

Fix - VR screen interactions now always consider which screen is being hovered so input isn't shared between tablet and other screens

Fix - VR interaction reworked so hovering achievements now shows achievement data

Fix - carrier_command_vr.exe now included in base game AppID.