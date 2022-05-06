v1.4.18 - The Train Bridges Update & Developer Q&A Video!

Dear Stormworkers,
In this weeks minor update, we bring new train bridges to make it easier to get taller ships past the trainlines!
The trainline has long been a difficult obstacle for large ship creators, and a solution to this issue has been a frequent request from players.
With these new bridges, there are frequent passing places for tall ships to be able to cross the boundaries. We are also including AI pathing data for these new tiles, so that AI ships can better navigate across the trainline.
This update is also a huge bug fix update, with at least 40 new fixes! As previously discussed, we have been putting more focus into bug fix updates recently, with huge progress on the backlog of issues, and few new issues being introduced.
Please see the changelog below for full details of these new fixes and improvements!
Much love <3,
The Stormworks Developers
Patch Notes
v1.4.18
Feature - Bridge Train Track Tiles (#3507 #2197 #1090)
Feature - Expanded Addon Lua pathfinding (#7030)
Rework - Client movement now always uses client camera direction instead of server authored direction
Fix - #3873 Suspension rendering when flipped
Fix - #3904 Jet Exhaust rendering when flipped
Fix - #1840 Pick-block raycast not accounting for sub-mesh offsets
Fix - #4570 SRB fin mirroring issues
Fix - #6426 #6877 Hotkeys still activating when typing in a text field
Fix - #6558 Removed ability to place C4 on characters
Fix - #6295 Improved voice listener position data when transmitting audio
Fix - #7218 Assorted typos
Fix - #7113 Can't spawn mission editor test on Mac
Fix - #7100 Vehicle editor allowing multi-body components to go beyond bounds
Fix - #7099 Cleaned up old Bugsplat files
Fix - #7077 #7256 Reworked ?reload_scripts so that it now correctly reloads workshop addons. Removed unused addon data from scene.xml.
Fix - #7074 Documented server.dlcWeapons()
Fix - #7056 Fixed empty inventory names
Fix - #7054 Heli rotor blades wrongly detected by lasers when folded
Fix - #6967 Respawn button not getting un-focused with controller
Fix - #6895 No underwater effect with window when shooting underwater
Fix - #6884 Updated description for onButtonPress callback to be clearer about its function
Fix - #6826 Different cameras in sealed container behave incorrectly while submerged
Fix - #4951 Wind direction not updating correctly
Fix - #2898 Robotic hinge rendering in select mode
Fix - #2467 Unconscious characters imparting force when loading a save
Fix - #2142 Coal does not get refunded when despawning a Vehicle
Fix - #2126 Ammo Belts not refunding when editing a vehicle
Fix - #2003 Inverting radars causes them to detect behind the radar/inverted detection
Fix - #132 Tanks with both ports connected pressure issues
Rework - Adjusted underwater welding brightness
Fix - #7250 #7270 #7431 Improved safeguards against logic thread freezing
Fix - #7253 Weapons can now fire underwater
Fix - #7360 Fix crouch speed horizontal movement being affected by look direction
Fix - #7372 Fix setVehiclePosSafe using sub-grids in bounds calculations
Fix - #7379 Fix component inventory sometimes rendering incorrectly
Fix - #7485 Robotic door hinge tooltip
Fix - Crash caused by invalid logic slot data
Fix - Lua vehicle spawning failing occasionally when the spawn point is very far from any islands
Fix - #7625 Updated propeller sounds
Fix - #7532 Added buoyancy surfaces to rotor/prop hubs
Fix - #7576 Removed animation from component inventory
Fix - Ai boats no longer initialize with a path that leads them straight ahead (into islands)
Rework - Reduced max particle buffer size to save memory
Fix - Updated dedicated server default playlists to include all playlists
Fix - Weather overrides now parse correctly
Addon Lua Changes:
Added { [i] = {x = world_x, z = world_z} } = server.pathfind(matrix_start, matrix_end, required_tags, avoided_tags)
Passing "ocean_path" as a required tag will produce the same behavior as server.pathfindOcean.
Default Ai addons now navigate different paths based on their size.
Large ships can no longer path through the sawyer river or under standard train bridge tiles.
Waypoint offsets are now randomized within the game code and can be adjusted by providing a "precision=X" tag which will confine the randomness within X metres of the node. As an example we have included this tag on all bridge waypoints in the default_paths playlist.
Changed files in this update