v1.4.18 - The Train Bridges Update & Developer Q&A Video!

Dear Stormworkers,

In this weeks minor update, we bring new train bridges to make it easier to get taller ships past the trainlines!

The trainline has long been a difficult obstacle for large ship creators, and a solution to this issue has been a frequent request from players.

With these new bridges, there are frequent passing places for tall ships to be able to cross the boundaries. We are also including AI pathing data for these new tiles, so that AI ships can better navigate across the trainline.

This update is also a huge bug fix update, with at least 40 new fixes! As previously discussed, we have been putting more focus into bug fix updates recently, with huge progress on the backlog of issues, and few new issues being introduced.

Please see the changelog below for full details of these new fixes and improvements!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.4.18

Feature - Bridge Train Track Tiles (#3507 #2197 #1090)

Feature - Expanded Addon Lua pathfinding (#7030)

Rework - Client movement now always uses client camera direction instead of server authored direction

Fix - #3873 Suspension rendering when flipped

Fix - #3904 Jet Exhaust rendering when flipped

Fix - #1840 Pick-block raycast not accounting for sub-mesh offsets

Fix - #4570 SRB fin mirroring issues

Fix - #6426 #6877 Hotkeys still activating when typing in a text field

Fix - #6558 Removed ability to place C4 on characters

Fix - #6295 Improved voice listener position data when transmitting audio

Fix - #7218 Assorted typos

Fix - #7113 Can't spawn mission editor test on Mac

Fix - #7100 Vehicle editor allowing multi-body components to go beyond bounds

Fix - #7099 Cleaned up old Bugsplat files

Fix - #7077 #7256 Reworked ?reload_scripts so that it now correctly reloads workshop addons. Removed unused addon data from scene.xml.

Fix - #7074 Documented server.dlcWeapons()

Fix - #7056 Fixed empty inventory names

Fix - #7054 Heli rotor blades wrongly detected by lasers when folded

Fix - #6967 Respawn button not getting un-focused with controller

Fix - #6895 No underwater effect with window when shooting underwater

Fix - #6884 Updated description for onButtonPress callback to be clearer about its function

Fix - #6826 Different cameras in sealed container behave incorrectly while submerged

Fix - #4951 Wind direction not updating correctly

Fix - #2898 Robotic hinge rendering in select mode

Fix - #2467 Unconscious characters imparting force when loading a save

Fix - #2142 Coal does not get refunded when despawning a Vehicle

Fix - #2126 Ammo Belts not refunding when editing a vehicle

Fix - #2003 Inverting radars causes them to detect behind the radar/inverted detection

Fix - #132 Tanks with both ports connected pressure issues

Rework - Adjusted underwater welding brightness

Fix - #7250 #7270 #7431 Improved safeguards against logic thread freezing

Fix - #7253 Weapons can now fire underwater

Fix - #7360 Fix crouch speed horizontal movement being affected by look direction

Fix - #7372 Fix setVehiclePosSafe using sub-grids in bounds calculations

Fix - #7379 Fix component inventory sometimes rendering incorrectly

Fix - #7485 Robotic door hinge tooltip

Fix - Crash caused by invalid logic slot data

Fix - Lua vehicle spawning failing occasionally when the spawn point is very far from any islands

Fix - #7625 Updated propeller sounds

Fix - #7532 Added buoyancy surfaces to rotor/prop hubs

Fix - #7576 Removed animation from component inventory

Fix - Ai boats no longer initialize with a path that leads them straight ahead (into islands)

Rework - Reduced max particle buffer size to save memory

Fix - Updated dedicated server default playlists to include all playlists

Fix - Weather overrides now parse correctly

Addon Lua Changes:

Added { [i] = {x = world_x, z = world_z} } = server.pathfind(matrix_start, matrix_end, required_tags, avoided_tags)

Passing "ocean_path" as a required tag will produce the same behavior as server.pathfindOcean.

Default Ai addons now navigate different paths based on their size.

Large ships can no longer path through the sawyer river or under standard train bridge tiles.

Waypoint offsets are now randomized within the game code and can be adjusted by providing a "precision=X" tag which will confine the randomness within X metres of the node. As an example we have included this tag on all bridge waypoints in the default_paths playlist.