Starbase update for 6 May 2022

Starbase Early Access Update 6.5.2022 (EA Build 877)

Share · View all patches · Build 8690600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note: the same update also released on the PTU server. No separate PTU patch notes will be posted as the same changelog applies.

Crafting and research

  • Added missing craftable "Coolant Recharge Rack" to Ship Parts -> Machinery -> Power
  • Large Module Connector and Large Module Connector Collar added to the research tree and crafting menu
  • Fixed an issue where Minigun ammo was not craftable

Easy Build Mode

  • Fixed an issue where object rotation lock moved modules inside the build mode

Moon mining

  • Fixed an issue where remote explosives did not work on ore veins inside Moon Base safezones

Ship designer

  • Large Module Connector and Large Module Connector Collar added to power category in Ship Designer's asset browser

Ship shops

  • Moved the following ships:

    • Halite to Rando 4 from OKI 1
    • Rutile to Rando 4 from OKI 1
    • Corundum to Rando 4 from OKI 1
    • Kuitara Explorer to Rando 5 from OKI 2
    • Shale MK02 Snub Fighter to Rando 4 from OKI 3
    • Kyanite M2a to Rando 7 from OKI 3
    • Quartzite Strike Craft to Rando 7 from OKI 3
    • Stibnite to Rando 5 from OKI 3
    • Sphyrdinae to Rando 5 from OKI 3
    • Sagittarius A-2 to Rando 6 from Rando 5

Changed files in this update

Starbase Windows Depot 454121
  • Loading history…
