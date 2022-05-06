Starbase Early Access Update 6.5.2022 (EA Build 877)

Note: the same update also released on the PTU server. No separate PTU patch notes will be posted as the same changelog applies.
Crafting and research
- Added missing craftable "Coolant Recharge Rack" to Ship Parts -> Machinery -> Power
- Large Module Connector and Large Module Connector Collar added to the research tree and crafting menu
- Fixed an issue where Minigun ammo was not craftable
Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue where object rotation lock moved modules inside the build mode
Moon mining
- Fixed an issue where remote explosives did not work on ore veins inside Moon Base safezones
Ship designer
- Large Module Connector and Large Module Connector Collar added to power category in Ship Designer's asset browser
Ship shops
Moved the following ships:
- Halite to Rando 4 from OKI 1
- Rutile to Rando 4 from OKI 1
- Corundum to Rando 4 from OKI 1
- Kuitara Explorer to Rando 5 from OKI 2
- Shale MK02 Snub Fighter to Rando 4 from OKI 3
- Kyanite M2a to Rando 7 from OKI 3
- Quartzite Strike Craft to Rando 7 from OKI 3
- Stibnite to Rando 5 from OKI 3
- Sphyrdinae to Rando 5 from OKI 3
- Sagittarius A-2 to Rando 6 from Rando 5
