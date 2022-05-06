Minor Update 5 - Hotfix 1

Hello!

Hope you're all doing well. This patch changes a few quick things and handles many bugs which were present in the latest patch.

Here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

Lightning Strike has had its cooldown increased from a 1.4x multiplier to 2x. It was noticeably too strong with 1.4x

<COMMUNITY> EXP Orbs, Coins, and Hearts no longer despawn after a period of time off-screen. Rare items, such as Magnets, never despawned and that is still the case.

<COMMUNITY> Mindflayer summons now draw over all skill animations. Hopefully, you never lose track of them again.

<COMMUNITY> Necromancer summoning circles have been changed from red to a white that fades blue. This should help with the overall consistency where blue is typically a friendly color and red is not.

<COMMUNITY> The Shardsoul and final boss of The Crossroads have had their Shard Ray (the white Infernal Ray-esque boss skill) behavior changed. Now, when these bosses first spawn, these rays will always start facing 90 degrees away from you, so that they'll never spawn in such a way that their beam is right on top of you.

<COMMUNITY> When an Upgrade in the Upgrades Menu is maxed out, the visual indication has been made more distinct so you can better see it's maxed out at a glance.

<COMMUNITY> The game version now displays to the top-left in the Title Screen (this was actually done with Minor Update 5, but I forgot to include it there!).

Added button sound effect to the Game Speed modifier and "Back to Title" buttons (same sound you hear when clicking every other button).