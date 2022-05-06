Minor Update 5 - Hotfix 1

Hello!
Hope you're all doing well. This patch changes a few quick things and handles many bugs which were present in the latest patch.
Here's the list:
Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!
CHANGELOG
-
Lightning Strike has had its cooldown increased from a 1.4x multiplier to 2x. It was noticeably too strong with 1.4x
-
<COMMUNITY> EXP Orbs, Coins, and Hearts no longer despawn after a period of time off-screen. Rare items, such as Magnets, never despawned and that is still the case.
-
<COMMUNITY> Mindflayer summons now draw over all skill animations. Hopefully, you never lose track of them again.
-
<COMMUNITY> Necromancer summoning circles have been changed from red to a white that fades blue. This should help with the overall consistency where blue is typically a friendly color and red is not.
-
<COMMUNITY> The Shardsoul and final boss of The Crossroads have had their Shard Ray (the white Infernal Ray-esque boss skill) behavior changed. Now, when these bosses first spawn, these rays will always start facing 90 degrees away from you, so that they'll never spawn in such a way that their beam is right on top of you.
-
<COMMUNITY> When an Upgrade in the Upgrades Menu is maxed out, the visual indication has been made more distinct so you can better see it's maxed out at a glance.
-
<COMMUNITY> The game version now displays to the top-left in the Title Screen (this was actually done with Minor Update 5, but I forgot to include it there!).
-
Added button sound effect to the Game Speed modifier and "Back to Title" buttons (same sound you hear when clicking every other button).
-
<COMMUNITY> Infernal Ray's Level 10 description has been modified to be more clear as to what it actually does.
OLD Description: Create a single, never-ending ray. No other rays will be created. +5 Base Damage
NEW Description: Both of your rays never end, but no other rays can be created. +5 Base Damage
BUG FIXES
-
Minions no longer stretch vertically when acquiring Skill Size modifiers.
-
Fixed issue where the game would crash when having Player Blood disabled in some certain situations.
-
Fixed issue where, when playing as The Divine, Spectral Swords were also displaying the screenwide flash (which was also overwriting the new Divine Dark Mode option).
-
SP Regen Booster no longer provides 20 seconds of real-time effect, but instead 20 seconds of in-game effect, as it should be.
-
The max level Lightning Strike effect now properly adds to the Lightning Strike damage/DPS instead of Chain Lightshock.
-
Fixed issue where tips in the Pause Menu would display the same message no matter which tip is shown.
-
Enemies cannot hit you for less than 1 damage. Fixed issue where damage taken display (shown at the end of a run) would display damage that incorrectly went below 1, resulting in wrong numbers if you had defense which exceeded an enemies damage.
-
Fixed issue where sometimes the Necromancer would summon nothing at all.
-
Fixed issue where you should not have more than 5 active Summons as a Summoner (this limit doesn't count for Necromancer's summons).
-
Fixed issue where if you somehow managed to open a chest while paused (leveling up also counts), you wouldn't get the chest rewards.
NOTE: Please let me know if there continues to be issues with chest behavior.
-
Fixed issue where Poxbringer Heritage damage-over-time would go by 1 real-time second and not 1 in-game second.
-
Fixed issue where Poxbringer Heritage damage-over-time would work while paused (but only one tick). It's not supposed to do anything while paused, of course.
-
Fixed issue where Poxbringer Heritage damage-over-time would work while you're dead, which allowed weird situations where you could simultaneously lose and win a level.
As usual, let me know if there are any more problems!
Thank you everyone.
