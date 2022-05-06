Patch 0.01 - Fixing

Hello everyone, after the early access, we have received tons of suggestions and feedback. We are ready to update the game in the future! Hope we can offer a better experience for all the players. The following are the updates for this time.

1.Now you can see the ability in the enchantment description when you hover on the equipment.

2.Fix the skill "Fade” of Wanderer.

3.Fix the enchantment “Overload” of Explorer.

4.Fix some of the translation issues.

Also, we are planning for the next patch. There are some examples for future updates.

1.Remove the random encounters in story mode (You can see all the enemies on the map just like in the dungeon).

2.Rebalance some of the characters' skills.

3.Upgrade the UI of the title.

4.Add a new map in story mode (East Archipelago).

Please wait for a while, hope you all have a great voyage in Myrihyn.