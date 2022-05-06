Early Access Release v.010

Hey Everyone,

We have another update on a few fixes and adjustments to the feel of the game on the communities feedback. Some more tightening up of the gameplay. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.010:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

🌊 Fixed incorrect spawn on the 2nd peak at Saquarema

🌊 Update the Brazilian Portuguese screens – specific feedback, special thanks to Luiz

Fixed background images not consistently appearing in pop up messages

Fixed player towing behind jetski in tour modes after towing in free surf

Tow rope and handle is now visible in replay

Fixed broken rope for the Tow In, more consistent release near the lip area and in general

Fixed legrope breaking once you leave the replay scene

Additions/Alterations:

🌊 Adjustments to Drifting re-entry animation

Localisation: added more French, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish and Japanese updates

VFX optimisation – changes made to; PWC, Trick/Board foam, and the Environmental VFX

Added dialogue to end of tour cutscene

Slight tweaks to in-tube camera

Typo fixes for in-game ui

That's all for today. We are working on a bunch of fixes and adjustments for the surfing moves based on feedback. We will have a few updates on this for next week. Stay tuned.

The Bungarra team.