Early Access Release v.010

Hey Everyone,
We have another update on a few fixes and adjustments to the feel of the game on the communities feedback. Some more tightening up of the gameplay. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.010:
Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.
Bug Fixes:
- 🌊 Fixed incorrect spawn on the 2nd peak at Saquarema
- 🌊 Update the Brazilian Portuguese screens – specific feedback, special thanks to Luiz
- Fixed background images not consistently appearing in pop up messages
- Fixed player towing behind jetski in tour modes after towing in free surf
- Tow rope and handle is now visible in replay
- Fixed broken rope for the Tow In, more consistent release near the lip area and in general
- Fixed legrope breaking once you leave the replay scene
Additions/Alterations:
- 🌊 Adjustments to Drifting re-entry animation
- Localisation: added more French, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish and Japanese updates
- VFX optimisation – changes made to; PWC, Trick/Board foam, and the Environmental VFX
- Added dialogue to end of tour cutscene
- Slight tweaks to in-tube camera
- Typo fixes for in-game ui
That's all for today. We are working on a bunch of fixes and adjustments for the surfing moves based on feedback. We will have a few updates on this for next week. Stay tuned.
The Bungarra team.
